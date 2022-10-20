What time will Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 Episode 4 air on FOX? Release date, plot and more

Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Episode 4 will air on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox, featuring Gordon Ramsay.

The synopsis of Episode 4, titled Slipping Down to Hell, reads:

“The contestants go to a water park and are launched down a giant slide into a pool of ingredients; each team must create an amazing spin on four different types of sliders, containing unique ingredients found in the water park.”

Episode 4 of Hell's Kitchen will feature a water park challenge

In the fourth episode of the culinary competition, the chefs will take up an exciting challenge at a water park. In the new challenge, the chefs have to prepare four different sliders, each with a unique ingredient that the team members discover in the park.

After last week's elimination, only a few team members were left in the 40s-something group, and they were under tremendous pressure to perform better. The Red Team, on the other hand, might appear to be in control, but internal conflicts are causing problems within them.

However, the chefs will no longer work as the Blue and Red team. The teams will now be separated by gender. All the men will be in the Blue kitchen, while all the women will be in the Red kitchen.

In Hell's Kitchen, every chef is under pressure as small mistakes can send them home. It will also halt their dream of winning a $250,000 cash prize and working as a head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Paris, Las Vegas.

Quick recap of Hell's Kitchen Episode 3

In episode 3 of Hell's Kitchen, titled Clawing Your Way to the Top, the chefs welcomed Skateboarder Tony Hawk and Olympic medallist Sky Brown on the show. The synopsis of the episode read:

“Skateboarder Tony Hawk and 13-year-old Olympic medallist Sky Brown join Gordon to teach the contestants a lesson on hard work and success; teams have 10 minutes to shell and cook a lobster after watching Gordon demonstrate it to perfection.”

After welcoming the star skateboarders, Gordon revealed that the team's next challenge would be based on consistency and attention to detail.

For the challenge, both teams had to break down a lobster before presenting its meat on the plate. Each team would score one point for every lobster that met Gordon's standards. The Red team ultimately won 6-5, with only Sommer failing to score.

As a reward, the Red team got to drive European race cars, while as a punishment, the Blue team made seafood stock and separated rice by hand for the risotto.

During the service, Tony Hawk returned as a guest diner. After several mishaps, including O'Shay and Nicole's undercooked lamb, the Blue team was kicked out of the kitchen. Ultimately, the Blue team's O'Shay was eliminated from Hell's Kitchen.

Tune in on Thursday on Fox to watch the new episode of Hell's Kitchen. The show can be viewed through streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu. The episodes are also made available on Fox's app a day after its Tv broadcast.

Poll : 0 votes