What time will Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 8 air on FOX? Ingredient challenge, guest chefs, and more

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 8 will air on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox, featuring new guest judges - chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo. The synopsis of the new episode, titled Game on, reads:

"The chefs step up to compete one-on-one in an ingredient game show, where contestants who win can either choose the fate of that ingredient or sabotage the other team; chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo join Gordon in the dining room."

After last week's elimination, the competition will take a crucial turn in the new episode. The chefs will be under intense pressure as they participate in a one-on-one challenge in the new episode.

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 episode 8 welcomes two new guests

Every chef of blue and red teams will go head-to-head in episode 8 to earn a spot in the finale and win a $250,00 cash prize. The winner of Hell’s Kitchen will also get the position of Head Chef at one of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants. The blue team is left with six members, and the red team is left with five members.

In the ingredient battle, teams with the maximum number of wins will have the advantage of choosing the "fate of the ingredient" for the opposing team. The winning team can also sabotage the performance of the losing team in every way possible.

Chef Gordon will taste the finale plate with chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo in the dining room before declaring the winning and the losing dish of Hell’s Kitchen's episode 8.

Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo are James Beard award-winning chefs. The duo has been credited with changing the dining scene in Los Angeles.

They are the owners of Joint Ventures Restaurant Group, which includes Jon & Vinny’s Brentwood, helen’s Fairfax, helen’s Brentwood, Animal, Son of a Gun, Jon & Vinny’s Fairfax, Trois Mec, L’Original Petit Trois, Petit Trois le Valley, and Kismet and Kismet Rotisserie.

Mindy got eliminated on episode 7 of Hell’s Kitchen

In the previous episode, titled Wok This Way, the teams faced the adaptability challenge, where they were given 45 minutes to cook a dish using only a wok. They were also presented with five domes of ingredients that they had to incorporate into their dish. The synopsis of the show read:

"Chefs are put to the test when Gordon and special guest Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients -- only in a wok.”

In episode 7, Ramsay was joined by guest judge Stephanie Izard. Comedians Andy Richter and Matt Walsh were the two VIPs in the dining room.

At the dinner service, from the blue team, Vlad served scallops, and Abe served cold mushrooms. While from the red team, Mindy served an extra portion of carbonara, and Tara forgot a portion of scallops. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Ileana served raw lamb as well as undercooked and overcooked beef wellingtons. Sakari sliced his lamb too early and served it raw.

After the service was over, Gordon asked for two nominees from both teams. The women nominated Mindy and Ileana, while the men nominated Sakari and Abe.

At the end of Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon eliminated Mindy, but praised her for her determination, saying that she “had the guts to get her this far.”

Tune in to Fox on Thursday, December 1, to watch the new episode of Hell's Kitchen.

