Why is Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 8 not airing this week? New release date and more details explored

Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 8 will not air on Fox this Thursday, November 24, as the network will air The Masked Singer semi-finale at the show's usual time, i.e., 8 pm ET. Instead, episode 8 of Hell's Kitchen season 21 will now air on Fox next Thursday, i.e., December 1 at 8 pm ET.

As usual, fans can watch the episode on Hulu and the network's website one day after the television premiere. The competition is at a very intense stage as just six members of the blue team, and five members of the red team will fight each other to earn a spot in the finale and win a $250,00 cash prize along with the Head Chef position at one of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants.

Hell's Kitchen season 21, episode 8 will feature an interesting twist

Episode 8 of Hell's Kitchen season 21 will feature talented chefs competing against each other in an "ingredient battle." The team with the maximum wins will be able to choose the "fate of the ingredient" for the opposing team, which might mean the particular ingredient is removed from the pantry of the losing team.

The winning team can also sabotage the performance of the losing team in any way possible during the kitchen service. Chef Gordon will be joined by chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo in the dining room, so the pressure will be high for every cook.

What happened on Hell's Kitchen season 21, episode 7?

Last week on Hell's Kitchen, Abe apologized to his team for his performance in the previous round. Tara and Bindy were also upset about losing their streak. For the daily task, chef Gordon asked the teams to take five ingredients from the kitchen that work together "perfectly" and cook them together in a wok. Stephanie Izard also arrived on the show to help Gordon judge the dishes. The red team won the challenge by two points.

Stephanie was impressed by Mindy's performance and said that her snapper was the day's best dish. The red team was awarded a rooftop party, while the blue team had to break beets in the kitchen for the night's service. Alejandro used his punishment pass and instead stole Sommer's reward.

Sommer did not react nicely to the news or interact politely with the other cooks. Abe was also angry at Sommer's attitude and walked away.

The episode description reads,

"Chefs are put to the test when Gordon and special guest Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients -- only in a wok."

Matt Walsh and Andy Richter appeared as guests in the dining room. Gordon was upset with Vlad's nonreactive nature and poor communication skills in the kitchen. Vlad was, however, able to make some scallop appetizers. Mindy was nervous while making the dishes. Abe served cold mushrooms and made French fries very slowly. Cheyenne and Ileana accidentally served uncooked lamb but overcame the issue by preparing better food.

After the service, the red team's Mindy and Ileana and the blue team's Abe and Sakari were nominated for elimination. Gordon sent Mindy home and stated,

"Mindy had the guts to get her this far, but I had to go with my gut and cut her loose."

Hell's Kitchen airs on Fox every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

