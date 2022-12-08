What time will Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 9 air on FOX? Carnival games, release date, and more

Hell's Kitchen season 21 will return with another episode this week and it’ll be all about fun.

In the upcoming segment, the participating chefs will compete head-to-head in one of the most adventurous and fun episodes. However, it’s not all fun and games.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads as:

"One chef from each team goes head-to-head in different carnival games to gain a major advantage in the challenge."

Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 9 will air on Thursday, December 8, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Hell's Kitchen

In this week’s episode of Hell's Kitchen, titled Putting the Crane in Carnival, the remaining 10 chefs will compete in carnival games. The results of these games will have a direct impact on the upcoming cooks, as winning each game will earn them an advantage.

Unlike the previous episode, where the contestants had to pick an ingredient each, this time they’ll play for a possible advantage before the cooking starts.

In the upcoming episode of Hell's Kitchen, the carnival will help the contestants secure their position in the competition. While cooking, the chefs must prepare a mouth-watering delicious steak that would be the ultimate decider of whether it’s time for them to pack up their knives or if they live to see another day.

The chefs that are still in the running include Brett Binninger-Schwartz, Vlad Briantsev, Dafne Mejia, Alejandro Najar, Cheyenne Nichols, Sommer Sellers, and Sakari Smithwick from 20-somethings, and from 40-Somethings, Alex Belew, Tara Ciannella, and Abe Sanchez.

While the show started by dividing the chefs based on their age, after the initial few episodes, the teams were redivided as per the usual Hell's Kitchen format, with the men on one side and the women on the other.

Previously on Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 8

In the previous episode, titled Game On!, the teams competed as a whole to play two games, Spell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Sightmares. As part of the games, the teams had to identify the ingredients in a picture followed by assigning them to one of three exotic proteins.

The red team won the challenge and as a result, they got to go to a bowling alley as Ramsey along with guest chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo preferred Sommer and Cheyenne’s duck and venison over the Blue team’s dishes.

For the blue team, however, the loss meant having to prepare the ingredients for a special tapenade. Alex’s punishment pass enabled him to trade places with one member of the winning team.

The chefs who sat out during the team challenge competed in the Cook For Your Life challenge. Alejandro, Alex, Ileana, Tara, and Vlad competed in a 40-minute sudden-death cook to make a chicken dish of their choice.

The remaining two contestants were Vlad and Ileana, and while the former's chicken was cooked perfectly, the mushroom that was supposed to be crisp was soggy. Ultimately, Ileana had to leave the show as her dish was too sweet and unbalanced. Gordon told her that while she is not ready to be the head chef of his restaurant, she shouldn’t give up.

Tune in on December 8, to see what happens next as the remaining chefs go head-to-head in the upcoming episode of Hell's Kitchen season 21.

