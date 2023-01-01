What time will HGTV Dream Home 2023 special air? House details, entry requirements and more explored

Dream Home 2023, HGTV’s coveted annual contest, will change the way one lucky family lives. As part of the contest, the network will pick one winner from the multiple entries it receives, who will win the grand prize that is located in Morrison, Colorado. HGTV’s synopsis for the special reads as:

"Host Brian Patrick Flynn and designers Breegan Jane and Steve Ford create a sun-drenched, ruggedly elegant home in Morrison, Colorado. Just minutes from Denver, this property is a dream destination that combines the best of nature, adventure and culture."

Dream Home 2023 will air on Sunday, January 1, at 10 pm ET on HGTV.

Dream Home 2023's grand prize is valued at $2.7 million

Dream Home, the annual giveaway or lucky draw, will pick one winner and turn their life upside down, but in a good way. As part of the one-hour special, the grand prize located in Morrison, Colorado, is up for grabs and is estimated to be valued at $2.7 million.

The lucky winner will receive a three-bedroom house that is approximately 4,360 feet, a brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, and $100,000 from Ally.

The house was designed by Western Design Group and built by a local builder, Mountain Plain Homes, with the interior designed by Brian Patrick Flynn, the host of Dream Home. The house features a modern kitchen, open floor plans, and receives a lot of sunlight credited to the numerous windows that open up to the view of the Rocky Mountain scenery.

The main bathroom contains a walk-in closet, an “en-suite bathroom” and a deck. The two guest rooms are designed in different color palettes and have designated seating areas. The Dream Home comes with a “mud room” which is every pet parent’s dream come true and contains a dog-washing station, as well as a “reading nook hidden behind a bookcase.”

The annual network prize has a covered outdoor kitchen water feature, a lounge, and a fire pit and that is just on one side. The other side harbors an elaborate deck with day beds, lounges, and couches. The outdoor dining space features scenic mountains and plenty of space.

Brian Patrick Flynn, the host of the show, spoke to People Magazine about the upcoming special stating:

"The design of the HGTV Dream Home 2023 is rooted in the history and landscape of Morrison. I did not just look at your average inspiration sources."

The interior designer drew inspiration from the regional culture, and what makes the Red Rocks National Park and Amphitheater, including the “Gold Rush days and all the active lifestyles” that are true to the state of Colorado.

Entries are still open

Viewers can try their luck and apply for the contest twice a day, once through HGTV.com and once through Food Network's website. While no purchases are required to enter the contest, the participants must be “legal residents” of all 50 states, including territories, possessions, and commonwealths. Additionally, they must be aged 21 or older.

The contest entry, which started on December 23, 2022, at 9 am ET will end at 5 pm ET on February 16, 2023.

Tune in on Sunday, January 1, to watch as Dream Home, the annual contest airs on HGTV and on Discovery+. The special will also be available on HGTV Go on Monday, January 2.

