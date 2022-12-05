What time will Home Town The Country House season 6 air? Release date, format and more explored

Home Town The Country House is all set to return to screens with another season, premiering on Sunday, December 4, at 8 pm ET.

The Napiers love Mississippi and have made it their personal mission to keep it alive and together, Erin and Ben Napier are on a mission to breathe life into their small town, Laurel, while also managing their personal lives.

HGTV’s press release about the show reads as:

"Inspired by their childhoods, Ben and Erin say they’ve dreamed of creating a space where they can slow down and enjoy watching their children, Helen and Mae, play."

It continues:

"With help from their ‘framily’—close friends Mallorie, Jim, and Josh—Ben and Erin will transform their new place into a classic English country house where their kids and cousins can create memories they’ll always cherish."

The Napiers return for another season of Home Town The Country House

In season 6 of Home Town The Country House, the Napiers will make their way to the countryside. The two will reveal that they want a place to slow down and have their kids grow up like they did, “outside” in the backyard.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the HGTV couple announced to the world that they purchased a house right outside Laurel to be able to give their kids the best childhood.

While Ben didn’t live in the “country” as a child, it was always close by, and he would often spend weekends with his grandparents who had big farms. Meanwhile, Erin grew up with a backyard and often spent time outdoors. The two want their kids to have the same experience, which is the inspiration behind their recent purchase.

The upcoming season of Home Town The Country House will take viewers through the process of renovation. Helping the couple will be their close friends, meaning memories will be made even before the house is ready for the big reveal.

In the promo, Erin asked her daughters if they were ready to be "country girls," which was followed by the couple telling tales about their childhood. She added that she grew up digging in the backyard, obsessed with fossils and everything mud, and is worried that her daughters will never be able to do those things.

Ben added:

"So having a place in the country, where we can say, go outside, do whatever you want."

Erin further said in the promo that when her daughters come inside at the end of the day, she wants their hair to be tangled, and she wants the “bathwater to be dirty.”

In a conversation with House Beautiful, they spoke about “being their own clients” and said that it was stressful since they know so much about what is out there.

Erin added:

"We know too much about what’s possible. I didn’t sleep at all for like two months before we finally finished. I would wake up in the middle of the night worrying about it."

She added that renovating homes for other people is much easier than doing it for themselves since the Home Town The Country House couple has an opinion on everything.

Tune in to see how the couple renovates their own farm in the upcoming season of Home Town The Country House on December 4, on HGTV, episodes of which will be available to stream after they air on Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes