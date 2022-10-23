What time will House of the Dragon Episode 10 (finale) air on HBO and HBO Max? Plot explored amid leaks

Game of Thrones' celebrated prequel, House of the Dragon, delivered yet another fascinating episode last week. With a plethora of new developments in line, the show's fabled finale will premiere on October 23, 2022, at 9 pm EST on HBO Max. It will also be available on streaming services like Disney+ in other regions.

Chronicling the Targaryen house's bloody history, House of the Dragon will depict the battle for succession that ripped the seven kingdoms asunder.

With the first season predominantly focused on the politics surrounding the throne and its concomitant conflicts, the penultimate episode saw Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) crash Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) coronation. That said, the finale is also expected to venture beyond small politics and exposition.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon finale preview: The beginning of the end?

The Targaryens once reigned as the most feared house in George R.R. Martin's universe. However, this wasn't the case when Game of Thrones began, with the house significantly weakened and vulnerable to the onslaught from other regions. In that regard, House of the Dragon entails its gradual fall from grace.

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) are already plotting a takeover, after numerous attempts at usurping the throne for her son Aegon. After successfully executing his takeover, the family is met with Rhaenys' wrath, who left them a warning with her dragon but chose not to kill them.

This episode might see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) get involved in the battle against Aegon's succession. Expected to retaliate, the former will feel robbed of her birthright. The final episode is expected to depict the culmination of their machinations.

A preview clip shows everything from sublime swordfights to terrifying dragons, with Rhaenyra's children expected to venture into battle.

The finale is directed by Greg Yaitanes with Ryan Condal penning the script.

House of the Dragon finale leaked two days before release

Unfortunately, the anticipated finale has already been leaked online on torrent sites, with HBO working aggressively to remove them. A network representative revealed:

"We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites...It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the [Europe/Middle East/Africa] region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K."

This isn't HBO's first clash with piracy, with similar predicaments erupting during Game of Thrones' run. The finale of House of the Dragon will air on October 23, 2022.

