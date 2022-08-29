What time will House of Ho Season 2 Episode 4 air on HBO Max? Plot, episode schedule and more

Season 2 of House Of Ho will release episode 4 on September 1 along with two more episodes. Season 2 was released on August 25 with the first three episodes. With the show's return, viewers couldn't help but binge-watch the episodes featuring the lifestyle of the rich Ho family.

House of Ho features the daily lifestyle of the elite Ho family along with their individual struggles. The premiere season filmed the superficial aspect of the Ho's, but the new season is exploring deeper layers of every family member.

The official synopsis of House Of Ho reads:

"The first season introduced us to patriarch Binh and matriarch Hue, Vietnamese immigrants who achieved the ultimate American Dream and built a multi-million dollar real estate and banking empire. Filled with laughter, love, and luxury, their son Washington and his wife Lesley, their son Washington and his wife Lesley, their daughter Judy and her fiancé Nate Nguyễn, and Aunt Tina and Cousin Sammy live under the constant pressure to live up to their family’s expectations."

What happened in the previous episodes of House Of Ho Season 2?

In the previous season, Nate had publicly proposed to Judy to get married. However, in the new episode of season 2, the couple has decided to step back from getting married to get to know each other's family better. It is more important for Nate to make Judy's parents realize that he is capable of becoming their daughter's life partner. He also shared the tragic story of losing his three children from his previous marriage to last year's snow storm.

After having a deep conversation with Nate, Binh gives his blessing and tells him that he only expects Nate to be good to his grandchildren. After giving his blessings to Judy and Nate, he insists they have a traditional engagement ceremony where both families are invited.

Judy and Nate are currently trying to have their baby via IVF.

Washington, the Ho family's eldest son, is struggling to stay sober in order to take responsibility for the family fortune. However, his wife Lesley is still pissed at him because he had spent $25,000 of his father’s money at a 40th birthday bash he threw for himself in Tulum, where he also had one of his relapses.

Also, from the premiere episode of House Of Ho season 2, it seems that the Ho family is going to come up with a lot of drama. Judy, who in the previous season held herself back from sharing her feelings, is no longer going to hide away. Instead, this season she is more concerned about her own happiness rather than getting her parents' approval.

Moreover, things might turn rocky between Lesley and Washington. Although Lesley appreciates her husband's efforts to stay sober, Washington is prone to certain 'bad mistakes' that completely piss her off. Lesley is likely to have a problem with Wash's cousin Sammy, who seems to be a bad influence on him.

Viewers can watch the next three episodes of House Of Ho on September 1 on HBO Max.

