Who are Bella and Kim? Meet the new cast members of House of Ho Season 2

Season 2 of House Of Ho was released on August 25 on HBO Max. In the previous season, the show introduced the Ho family to the viewers along with their day-to-day lifestyle.

In this season, viewers have also been introduced to two new characters from the Ho family: Bella and Kim Ho. They are the two youngest siblings who will bring a fresh new perspective to their older, more traditional family members.

The new season of House Of Ho is filled with many unprecedented and overwhelming events that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Apart from Judy’s engagement with Nate and her pregnancy, viewers will also see Washington rethinking his career plans. The show is filled with many twists and turns that will dive deeper into the layers of the elite family.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The first season introduced us to patriarch Binh and matriarch Hue, Vietnamese immigrants who achieved the ultimate American Dream and built a multi-million dollar real estate and banking empire. Filled with laughter, love, and luxury, their son Washington and his wife Lesley, their daughter Judy and her fiancé Nate Nguyễn, and Aunt Tina and Cousin Sammy live under the constant pressure to live up to their family’s expectations."

Who are Bella Ho and Kim Ho from House Of Ho Season 2?

Bella Ho

22-year-old Bella Ho, born Isabella Quynh Tien Ho, is Washington and Judy’s cousin. All these years, she was living in California to study nursing at the University of California. Although she has very supportive parents, she has a complicated relationship with her mom, Trương Minh, a Vietnamese singer popularly known as the “Justin Bieber of Vietnam,” who is in her middle age and trying to move forward in her life.

Bella’s only issue with her mother is that she does not comprehend well what her mother wants to do with her own life. They have a miscommunication problem due to which they have not been able to talk about things in a very long time.

Moreover, in House Of Ho season 2, Bella will share her feelings and mental health problems with her family.

Kim Ho

Kim Ho is an aspiring dermatologist who has been studying in California for a long time. She is the older sister of Bella Ho.

All her life, Kim has done things to make her parents feel proud. But going to California was one thing that was against her parent’s wish, which she anyway chose to do. Although she thinks that it was a selfish decision, she believes that it was necessary as she got to explore her career choices.

The other cast members in the show are; Binh Ho, Hue Ho, Washington Ho, Lesley Ho, Judy Ho, Nate Ho, Tina Ho, Sammy Ho, Vanessa Kon, Tammy Gee, Carlton Kon, and Tran Nguyễn.

Viewers can watch House of Ho on HBO Max.

