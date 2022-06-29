When will The Bridge Season 2 premiere on HBO Max? Release date, format, and more details explored

HBO Max’s The Bridge is back with Season 2. The survival-based reality TV show is available for viewing on Channel 4 in the UK, while the eight-episode series will premiere in the US on Thursday, June 30, exclusively on HBO Max.

Based on the famous Spanish show El Puente, the first season of the adventure reality series premiered in 2020. As per the format of The Bridge: Race to a Fortune, the previous season brought together 12 strangers in the wilderness who were then tasked with building an 850-foot bridge to reach the island.

They had to do this using their bare hands in order to claim a £100,000 cash prize with just 20 days within which to complete the project.

The draw of the show in the first season was how it brought together a diverse cast of members, ranging from a COVID-19 survivor to a previously homeless plumber. The Channel 4 survival reality show has shaken things up even further this season.

The Bridge Season 2 will have a £200,000 cash prize

The second season of the UK reality show will feature not 12 but 16 strangers who will be divided into two teams. The location for the new season is Ha Long Bay in Vietnam.

The official synopsis of Season 2 of The Bridge reads:

"In this new series, the contestants must put egos and differences aside to tackle the ultimate test of physical ability, mental skill and teamwork."

Stationed on two separate beaches, these two teams will go head-to-head to secure a £200,000 cash prize, twice the winning amount from the show’s last season. The two teams of eight are yet to find out about each other as they head towards the start of their adventure.

The two teams are as follows:

North Beach

Alim (31), London

David (36), South Wales

Rikaya (30), Liverpool

Crystal (52), Liverpool

Frankie (30), London

Keira (24), Wrexham

Lotti (20), Cornwall

Ethan (28), Wiltshire

South Beach

Basit (27), London

Alex (24), London

Glasgow (24), London

Dawn (48), London

Kim (35), London

Richard (36), Birmingham

Lauren (29), Stoke-on-Trent

Shaun (29), Birmingham

To lay their claim to the big bucks, the contestants will first have to build a 1,000-foot bridge in a span of only 12 days to reach a centrally located island where the money is to be found.

If that isn’t enough, there is another catch. Only one person from the winning team will take home the prize money. Channel 4’s official synopsis for the show states:

"Along the way, the teams face surprise dilemmas and devious temptations that disrupt the whole competition as we discover who is prepared to deceive their teammates for their own personal gain"

The show will be hosted by popular presenter Onatejiro "AJ" Odudu of Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing fame.

Speaking about her appearance on The Bridge Season 2, AJ said:

"It's so exciting to front a show that promises to push the envelope and I know The Bridge is going to be bold, full of excitement and filled with plenty of drama. Bring it on."

The show will also feature adventure expert Aldo Kane, a familiar face on TV who has been featured on BBC, Nat Geo, and Discovery.

Tune in to watch The Bridge Season 2 on Thursday, June 30, exclusively on HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far