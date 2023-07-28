What time will How To with John Wilson season 3 air on HBO? Release date, plot, and more

The third season of How to with John Wilson is scheduled to premiere on July 28, 2023, at 11 pm ET on HBO. This acclaimed show, which combines elements of documentary and comedy, returns with even more insightful and amusing perspectives on the daily lives of New Yorkers. Led by John Wilson, the series continues to expertly capture the heart and soul of the city in a manner that is both captivating and enjoyable for viewers.

The upcoming season of John Wilson promises to deliver the winning combination of immersive filming and relatable guidance that has garnered the show widespread popularity. With Wilson at the helm, each episode will transform real-life experiences into a captivating tapestry of intrigue and laughter. The fact that the show is returning serves as undeniable proof of its ability to forge a deep connection with viewers by offering an engaging glimpse into everyday life.

Delving deeper into comedy docuseries How To with John Wilson season 3: Trailer and plot insights

The trailer for the docu-series explores the dingy and mundane reality of life, where viewers see John Wilson shed light on often ignored aspects of life. He talks about how people in New York City are trapped under a vicious cycle of hurdles and challenges.

As the trailer progresses, Wilson continues speaking about people getting delayed for office work, struggling in a highly occupied gym, and not getting a single minute for self-introspection and rest. He subtly explores the theme of the repetitive nature of daily life and emphasizes the mental downfall it creates.

Amidst all the hurdles and constant mental exhaustion due to the pervasiveness of mundane life, television has served people with constant loads of joy and happiness. In the trailer, Wilson further elucidates how TV has helped people across the globe come out of the stress and depression loop. Whether it's a sunny day or the darkest hour of the day, television has been an escape hatch for people looking for comfort and relaxation.

The one-minute-long trailer culminates by showcasing to viewers the staunch relationship that has been created between individuals and television. It depicted how television and the shows running on it have evoked a sense of attachment towards the characters and the narratives run by them.

The trailer generates curiosity and excitement for the show's distinctive approach to these themes. It teases how John Wilson will explore them and delve into them in upcoming episodes. The official synopsis of How to with John Willson, as per IMDb, reads:

"An anxious New Yorker who attempts to give everyday advice while dealing with his own personal issues."

During an interview, Wilson gave insights about the third season of How to with John Wilson and mentioned:

"In Season 3, Wilson “continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration, and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple and wildly random topics."

He added:

"Building upon Season 2, the episodes take unexpected turns, as [Wilson] navigates a new set of topics including; how to find a public restroom, how to work out, and how to clean your ears."

The cast and crew behind the Emmy-nominated docuseries How to with John Wilson

The forthcoming series will feature John Wilson, Kyle MacLachlan, and Justin A. Martell. The critically acclaimed series is directed by John Wilson himself and is written by Alice Gregory, Michael Koman, Conner O'Malley, Susan Orlean, and John Wilson.

The docu-series How to with John Wilson is produced under the stewardship of Brendan McHugh, Clark Reinking, Michael Koman, and Nathan Fielder.

How to with John Wilson season three will release on HBO on July 28, 2023, at 11 pm ET.