EXCLUSIVE: KINGDOM dish on History Of Kingdom: Part VI. MUJIN and their love for Bollywood

KINGDOM is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating Gen 4 boy groups active in the K-pop industry at the moment. The talented seven-member boy group consists of members - Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Jahan and Hwon. They debuted on February 18, 2021, with their EP History of KINGDOM: Part I. Arthur.

Despite debuting in a post-pandemic K-pop world, the members haven't slowed down and steadily focussed on releasing albums centered around a different king from history, weaving intricate and fascinating storylines through each concept.

With six masterful mini-albums under their belt, the Dystopia singers have learned the important art of marrying ideas with execution and skill with excellence. Taking forward their brilliant concepts and artistry, the talented group unraveled a new chapter History Of Kingdom: Part VI. MUJIN. The sixth EP focuses on member Mujin as the central protagonist in a riveting saga of pain and peace as a lone king who sacrifices himself to restore peace and light within his kingdom.

In an exclusive interview with SK POP's Anwaya, the boy group dishes on History Of Kingdom: Part VI. MUJIN, the most fascinating facet of Korean history and their love for Bollywood.

KINGDOM share their thoughts on their regal concepts and what fans can expect from their next album

Q) Hello KINGDOM. Thank you so much for taking out time to speak with me. Hope you are doing well!

KINGDOM: OPEN THE GATE KINGDOM! Hello, we are KINGDOM! It is an honor for us to have an interview with SK POP magazine! Please ask us many questions that you have for KINGDOM! Thank you!

Q) Congratulations on the success of your sixth EP History Of Kingdom: Part VI. MUJIN. What kind of reactions have you gotten from KINGMAKERs?

DANN: This activity feels especially special because there have been many opportunities to perform on stage and meet fans in person due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Being able to receive real-time support from fans on stage gave me more energy and allowed me to perform even better.

Q) How did you conceptualize and bring MUJIN’s story to fruition in History Of Kingdom: Part VI. MUJIN? Additionally, why did you think his story was the perfect choice to take the narrative forward?

MUJIN: I think it was well portrayed not only in the album but also in the music video. Dystopia achieved the restoration of the kingdom of cherry blossoms to its original beautiful state through my sacrifice, and to embody that, I used the source of vitality as the divine tree. In the end, our sacrifice was tied under the divine tree, which made it possible to restore the beauty of the kingdom of cherry blossoms.

Q) World-building and fascinating storylines are such an integral part of KINGDOM’s music. What about Korean history fascinates you as an artist and what aspect of Korean history do you wish to explore next?

IVAN: If we talk about Korean history, as Koreans, we cannot ignore any part of it. Regardless of history, we want to continue writing the story of KINGDOM as long as possible with KINGMAKERs in the future.

Q) There is an important lesson to be taken from each of the Kings so far. Which has been your personal favorite era and what lesson have you learned from that?

ARTHUR: In fact, as we have finished our 6th album activities and only have our 7th album left, all the members prefer the era of the album in which they were the main character. Sometimes we regret not being able to express ourselves better and add more details if we could go back to that time. However, as every album depicts our true growth as kings, we believe that we have grown to the extent that we can even regret and think that we could have done better, although we were immature at that time.

Q) The last few seconds of the Dystopia music video gave a glimpse of what fans can expect next. What can you tell us about the next royal storyline KINGDOM is looking to explore?

JAHAN: We ask for your understanding that we cannot share any information about our next album yet. We are continuously contemplating how to showcase the kingdom of the sun and planning to add modern elements to the storyline.

Q) Moving on to your careers, you debuted in an immediate post-pandemic world and also dealt with some unforeseen lineup changes. What gave you the strength and motivation to deal with this?

DANN: I think it was possible, thanks to the members. During the past three years, we relied on each other more than anyone else and were able to overcome difficult moments together. Also, HWON's contribution has shown another color of KINGDOM, and I appreciate him for being with us even though it may have been difficult for him to adapt.

HWON: The time between my joining the group and my preparation for my debut wasn't very long. Honestly, it was difficult at first. Trying to do something that the other members had been doing for two years was overwhelming. But now, I am really enjoying this, and I love all the members as well.

Q) KINGDOM combines traditional Korean instruments with elements of K-pop. Is there any other facet of Korean culture you wish to incorporate in your music that International KINGMAKERs would love to know about?

LOUIS: When it comes to Korean culture, I think it's all about the sense of attachment. I believe that we can go a long way together just by being in a group like us.

JAHAN: I would like to introduce Korean food. Korean cuisine offers not only a variety of dishes but also deep and rich flavors to enjoy. Especially in my case, my hometown is Jeonju, which is famous for its food. I hope to have a chance to introduce Jeonju's food later on.

Q) You have already established a complex and intricate web of storytelling with your regal concepts. How would you advise a new KINGMAKER to navigate through your discography?

IVAN: For the KINGDOM album, since all the tracks have a storyline, if you listen to all the tracks beside the title track, you may be able to understand the storyline better. All of KINGDOM's tracks are good.

Q) You have released 6 EPs and 5 singles in your brief yet impressive career so far. What keeps you motivated and do you fear getting burnout in the process?

MUJIN: As we're still in the beginning stages, everything is new and enjoyable for us. We're grateful just to be able to step on stage, and being able to perform with the KINGMAKERs is probably the happiest time of our lives.

Q) Last year you performed at the “Rang De Korea” event in India. What was it like performing live for your Indian KINGMAKERs and what was your biggest takeaway from this cultural exchange?

ARTHUR: I think the most significant aspect was being able to interact directly with global fans on the scene. I consider myself the shining person on stage, and being able to show that moment to fans directly is the most attractive and appealing time.

Q) Indian KINGMAKERs would love for you to come to our country again. Any particular destination on your travel itinerary and any message for your Indian fans?

JAHAN: I am interested in India. I like Bollywood and Indian music as well. I would like to enjoy Indian culture again and meet Indian KINGMAKERs

KINGDOM: Dear KINGMAKERs in India, thank you for your love for KINGDOM! I hope to visit India soon and personally show you our wonderful performances. Please support us with a lot of cheers at that time. We love you!

KINGDOM will perform at Dream Concert in Japan

The boy-band has joined Kim Jaejoong, Dreamcatcher, Kim Junsu, AIMERS, “The Idol Band: Boy’s Battle” band Hi-Fi Un!corn, and ILY:1 as the lineup for the 2023 Dream Concert to be held in Japan on June 18 with two shows at Saitama Super Arena.

Titled Hello, My Friends!, the much awaited concert is designed to share and promote K-pop in Japan and for Korean and Japanese to bond over their love for K-pop and Korean artists.

