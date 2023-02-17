8 Peak Time groups that were eliminated on the first episode

Peak Time, a new survival program on JTBC, has drawn a lot of interest for its innovative approach. The show focuses on bringing in K-pop groups that have either disbanded after their debut or haven't been promoted enough to gain fandom recognition. The group that survives the longest among the various groups that passed the auditions is chosen to become the next big worldwide idol group.

Despite starting with only 23 groups, the cutthroat competition and strict judges have already eliminated eight groups and four other individual members in the first episode that aired on February 16, making the environment of the second episode all the more tense.

Hosted by Lee Seung-gi, with Super Junior's Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Mino, Jay Park, SNSD's Tiffany, Highlight's Lee Gikwang, and INFINITE's Kim Sung-kyu as the judges, the survival show displayed its intensity with its harsh elimination in the very first round.

All Peak Time groups that were eliminated during the first round: DAYDREAM, KINGDOM, and more

1) W.A.O

Managed by King Top Entertainment, W.A.O. is a six-member K-pop boy group that was eliminated from Peak Time in the first episode. The members of their group, whose full name is We Are One, are Pilip, Guwon, Hyeongseok, Donghwa, Noa, and Changhyun. There used to be a seventh member in the group named Rio, who later left due to health issues. W.A.O debuted on April 22, 2021, with the track On the Fire.

2) ROMEO

ROMEO, the seven-member Korean boy band, was also eliminated from Peak TIme. They debuted back in 2015 and were formed by Pony Canyon Korea and CT Entertainment. The band's line-up consists of Seunghwan, Yunsung, Milo, Minsung, Kyle, Kangmin, and Hyungkyung. They've released several albums, including Miro, Without U, and Zero In. Their most recent EP, The Romeo, was released on May 7, 2015.

3) KINGDOM

Another seven-member Korean boy band that was eliminated during Peak Time is KINGDOM, housed under GF Entertainment. The group debuted on February 18, 2021, with the EP, History of Kingdom: Part I. Arthur. The members are Dann, Arthur, Louis, Jahan, Ivan, Mujin, and Hwon. Chiwon, an ex member, was replaced by Hwon after the former left the group and terminated his contract with the agency.

4) BTL

BTL, otherwise known as Beyond The Limit, is an eight-member Korean boy band that debuted in 2014. After their disbandment on December 31, 2015, the group tried again with their participation in Peak Time. Members of the group include Jay, Robin, Jay Paul, Q.L, Max, Aelen, and Allen, and they are managed by SHINHOO Entertainment. Beyond The Limit was the title of their debut single album, which was the full form of the group's name.

5) AIMERS

AIMERS, the six-member K-pop group, was another group that was eliminated from Peak Time. Formed by Hyper Rhythm, the members are Seunghyun, Wooyoung, Eunjun, Doryun, Seunghwan, and Yeol. The band made their debut in November of last year with their album, STAGE 0. BETTING STARTS. Their fandom goes by the name Aiming.

6) IN2IT

The Peak Time contestant, IN2IT, who was eliminated in the first round, was a six-member K-pop group managed by MMO and Stone Entertainment. However, this wasn't their first time participating in a survival show. The group caught the audience's attention as an eight-member group when they participated in Mnet's Boys24 in 2016.

However, Kim Ri-ho and Kim Sung-hyun left the group making IN2IT a six member entity consisting of Yoo Ji-ahn, Jung Yeon-tae, Hwang In-ho, Lee In-pyo, Issac Voo, and Han Hyun-uk. In 2017, the band released their debut album Carpe Diem, which featured the lead single Amazing.

7) JWiiver

Another recently debuted K-pop group that was eliminated from Peak Time is JWiiver, managed by Starweave Entertainment. The group debuted on February 17, 2022, with the EP JTrap. It's members are Chae Gaho, Rihan, Roshin, Ryujei, Gabin, and Roasts.

8) DAYDREAM

The last group that was eliminated from Peak Time is the for-now two-member K-pop group, DAYDREAM. The members, Jiho and Heesoo, released a pre-debut single, Sweet Dreams on September 27, 2022.

Heeseo was a former contestant in the survival show, Produce 101 S2, at rank 92 and was also a member of a pre-debut group named NOIR. It's also said that more members of DAYDREAM are yet to be revealed.

In addition to the groups, a few individual members who auditioned without a group were also eliminated. The eliminated members are Kim Shin from Team X, Won Tak from RAINZ, and Taeson from TRCNG, who are all former members of the particular groups they came from.

Thanks to the vigor and enthusiasm that the groups displayed on stage, many viewers were thrilled and anticipated Peak Time after the premiere episode. Covering major groups like SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, etc., many impressive talents of the contestants were revealed during the first episode, making fans eagerly await the next episode to see how the competition builds further.

Poll : 0 votes