Netflix's new Thai drama, Hunger, is expected to hit the streaming platform on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The movie tells the story of a young woman who runs her family's noodle restaurant. Her life changes forever after her entry into the world of fine-dining, which exposes her to the dark side of the industry.

The film features Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in the lead role, along with many others playing important supporting roles. It is helmed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri, and is based on a script penned by Kongdej Jaturanrasamee.

Netflix's Hunger trailer offers a glimpse of the disturbing side of the fine-dining industry

Netflix released the official trailer for Hunger on March 9, 2023, offering a peek into the chaotic life of protagonist Aoy. It opens with a scene from Aoy's noodles restaurant as a voiceover says,

''To be a chef, you need a drive stronger than love.''

The trailer subsequently goes on to depict a number of key moments without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience. Overall, it maintains a mysterious and creepy tone that fans of psychological thrillers would certainly love. Here's a brief description of the movie, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''When we first meet Aoy, she’s working in her family’s business, making traditional soy sauce stir noodles (rad na) and stir-fried noodles (pad see ew) in Bangkok’s old town. One day, she serves a steaming bowlful to the right person: Tone (Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya) a young chef working for Hunger, Thailand’s number one luxury Chef’s table, run by the celebrated Chef Paul (Nopachai Chaiyanam). Aoy joins the team, and it seems like a dream come true –– but these luxury ingredients have a bitter aftertaste of inequality.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a compelling crime thriller that explores the dark and disturbing sides of the fine-dining industry. The movie is set entirely in Thailand and was filmed in Phuket and Bangkok.

A quick look at the cast of Hunger

Hunger stars Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying in the lead role as Aoy. She is the protagonist of the film, and it is her eventful journey that forms the crux of the story. Aoy is a young woman who's struggling to make ends meet as she runs her family's old noodle restaurant.

However, Aoy's life takes a complete turn after she's introduced to a prominent luxury chef team in Thailand, and she soon discovers the dark side of the industry. Chutimon looks phenomenal in the trailer, capturing the numerous complex facades of her character with stunning ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver an impressive performance in the movie.

Apart from Hunger, she's starred in numerous other TV series and films over the years like Faces of Anne, Bad Romeo, Happy Old Year, and Sleepless Society: Insomnia, among many more.

Featuring alongside Chutimon in significant supporting roles are actors like Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya, Nopachai Chaiyanam, Kenneth Won, and many more. The director of the film, Sitisiri Mongkolsiri, is best-known for Song Krause, Last Summer, and Girl From Nowhere, to name a few.

Don't miss Hunger on Netflix on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

