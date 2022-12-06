What time will I Am Shauna Rae season 2 episode 6 air on TLC? Wedding plans, painful childhood memories, and more

TLC will air a new episode of I Am Shauna Rae season 2 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET on the network. In episode 6, Shauna’s online friend Dan comes home and impresses everyone with his cooking skills.

The synopsis of the new episode of I Am Shauna Rae, titled A Fishy Date, reads:

“Tara and her fiancé, Jesse, are in town, and the family helps them with wedding plans; while at a batting cage, Shauna brings up painful childhood memories; Shauna's online friend visits, and they make sushi together as she learns more about him.”

I Am Shauna Rae follows the journey of 23-year-old Shauna who suffers from pituitary dwarfism.

Dan visits Shauna’s home in I Am Shauna Rae season 2

After moving out of her parents' home, Shauna and her sister Rylee are now living in an apartment in New York City. She's considering it a "trial run" to see if living away from her parents really suits her. Aiming to be independent, Shauna had decided to move out of her parents' house.

In the upcoming episode 6, Shauna’s online friend and current love interest Dan is seen visiting her home and impressing everyone with his sushi-making skills. Shauna's parents, who are also visiting her during this time, ask him various questions about his future plans in order to know him better. In the confessional, Shauna says:

“We've been talking for a bit and he's actually visited once before. But this is the first time we'll be hanging out this long and this will also be the first time he's meeting my mom.”

Meanwhile, learning of Dan's love for traveling, Shauna's stepdad Mark asks him about his future plans:

“Do you think at some point you might settle down and base yourself in one place?"

Dan responds to this question by explaining that he is unsure about it as traveling is likely to remain an integral part of his life. He further states how he intends to always go somewhere and explore new places.

Shauna's mom then chips in and inquires if Dan expects Shauna to travel with him too, to which Dan replies:

"One thing I'd love to gift to Shauna is the ability to see the world, different culture, different places.”

Shauna's parents are happy with Dan and his future plans, and they are hopeful that he might be able to help Shauna come out of her comfort zone. Reflecting on this, Mark says:

"I think Dan would be a really good match for Shauna because he's very smart, adventurous. Shauna’s smart, but not very adventurous. I think that he can pull her out of that comfort zone, but still make her feel safe.”

In a previous episode of I Am Shauna Rae season 2, Shauna revealed that Dan wanted to travel with her soon, possibly in the next few months. Dan, who wanted to explore Europe with Shauna, said:

"There's other places more exciting than Long Island but will come back to see you. We could keep exploring Long Island or you could join me and we could explore somewhere else. I think Europe's a nice first step.”

The popular reality show follows Shauna's journey while also showcasing the challenges she faces on a day-to-day basis. Shauna was diagnosed with brain cancer as a child. Although she was able to overcome the health scare, her pituitary gland was severely affected, which stopped her growth at a height of 3’10''.

Tune in on TLC to watch the new episode of I Am Shauna Rae on Tuesday, December 6.

