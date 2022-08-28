What time will I Came By air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more details about George MacKay's thriller film

Netflix's new thriller movie, I Came By, tells the gripping story of a graffiti artist who finds out a shocking secret that could potentially destroy his life. The movie features George MacKay in the lead role alongside Hugh Bonneville, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.

The film is all set to hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 12 AM PT. Without further ado, keep reading to find out about the trailer, plot, and more about I Came By on Netflix.

I Came By release time on Netflix, trailer, what to expect, and more details

I Came By is expected to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, August 31, at 12 AM PT. On August 1, 2022, Netflix shared the official trailer for the film, which offers an intriguing peek into the movie's dark world that fans of psychological thrillers would certainly love. It begins with Hugh Bonneville's character turning the lights on in his basement to check if someone's hiding there.

The flashy trailer then offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the film, without giving away too many details. Interestingly, the trailer also manages to maintain a creepy tone throughout, despite building the anticipation for what is to come next in the series of events.

Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the film, which states:

''Privilege hides the darkest secrets. After uncovering a sinister secret of a prestigious judge (Hugh Bonneville), a young graffiti artist (George Mackay) and his loved ones are dragged into a deadly game of cat and mouse.''

Viewers can expect a fascinating, character-driven drama replete with thrills and shocking moments that'll surely stay with them for a long time. Fans of director Babak Anvari's previous works, Wounds and Under the Shadow, should certainly check this movie out as it promises to be thematically similar and showcases the director's signature style.

A quick look at I Came By cast

Actor George MacKay stars in the lead role as Toby, a graffiti artist whose life changes forever after he discovers a disturbing secret at a prominent judge's home. MacKay appears in fine form in the trailer, portraying the numerous complex shades of his character with stunning ease. Viewers can look forward to a haunting performance from this highly talented actor. MacKay is best known for his performance in Sam Mendes' acclaimed war drama, 1917. His other film credits include For Those in Peril, How I Live Now, and many more.

The movie also stars Hugh Bonneville in a prominent role. Bonneville plays Hector Blake, a revered High Court judge, in the film. The actor looks impressive in the trailer as he appears in a menacing avatar. Bonneville has appeared in a number of acclaimed films and shows over the years, including Downtown Abbey, Notting Hill, and The Monuments Men, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars:

Percelle Ascott

Kelly MacDonald

Gabriel Bisset-Smith

Varada Sethu

Micky McGregor

The film is directed by Babak Anvari from a script co-written by Anvari along with Namsi Khan.

You can watch I Came By on Netflix on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Edited by Susrita Das