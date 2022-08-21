What time will I Love A Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 10 air? Plot, release date and more explored

Episode 10 of I Love A Mama's Boy season 3 is set to release on August 21 at 10 pm ET. Titled We Belong Together, this week's episode will focus on if the couples stand the test of the mother-son bond. The episode will air on TLC and will also be made available on TLC Go one day after the television premiere. Fans can also watch the show on Discovery+, Fubo TV and Google Play.

The episode will focus on Shekeb and Emily's future together as his mother ups her game. Meanwhile, Ethan and Leyna face relationship issues due to his weird closeness with his mother, Esther.

What to expect from episode 10 of I Love A Mama's Boy season 3 ?

The official synopsis of episode 10 of I Love A Mama's Boy reads:

"Shekeb takes a break from Emily and wonders if home with mum is where his heart is; Nancy faces the consequences of her actions; Lorenda has a surprising reaction to Tre's breakup; Leyna expresses concerns about her future."

The upcoming episode of I Love A Mama's Boy will feature a heated argument between Shakeb and Emily as she accuses his mother for bringing Yussra to her family dinner.

In the previous episode, viewers saw tensions growing between Shekeb and Emily due to his mother, Laila.

In fact, in the last episode, Laila admitted to the show that she does not want Emily in her son's life. She said:

"My goal is to take Emily out of the picture, out of Shekeb’s life, and bring Yussra and Shekeb together."

Leading to this, Shekeb and Emily will think of taking a break from each other while the former will ponder if he was being good with his mother or not.

Meanwhile, Leyna and Ethan will also face trouble due to Ethan's weird closeness with his mother, Esther. In the previous episode, Leyna told the show:

“I feel like if I don’t say anything now, she’s always going to walk all over me.”

She will be opening up to Ethan about his flirtatious way of talking with his mother. As they are getting married now, she wants Ethan to tone things down with his mother.

Moreover, things will be rocky for Tre and Abbey, as the couple will break up in the upcoming episode. In hopes of getting closer to Tre, Abbey had shifted with Tre to another house which was away from his mother, Lorenda. However, things did not improve between the couple and instead, Tre ended up missing his mother more.

In the previous episode, Abbey stated to the show's producers:

“I’ve had a lot of time to think about my relationship with Tre because Lorenda’s not around like she used to be, but he’s gotten so involved with his mom and the videos that there’s no attention on me.”

So, in the upcoming episode, when Tre reveals his break-up to Lorenda, he will receive a shocking reaction.

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode of I Love A Mama's Boy on August 21 on TLC. I Love a Mama's Boy airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episodes on TLC Go.

