What time will In The Dark season 4 episode 10 air on The CW? Plot and more explored

Episode 10 of In the Dark Season 4, titled No Time to Spare, is expected to be released on The CW on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. The crime drama series has witnessed a number of thrilling events in the ongoing fourth and final season, which is expected to conclude in September.

The current season has only four more episodes left. Viewers can expect several questions to be answered in the upcoming episodes and look forward to a satisfying conclusion to the story. With that said, read on to find out more details about the release time and plot of In the Dark Season 4 Episode 10 on The CW.

In the Dark Season 4 Episode 10: Promo, what to expect, and more

The tenth episode of In the Dark Season 4 will drop on The CW on August 15. The episode is directed by Joey Klein from a script penned by Yael Zinkow. A brief description of the upcoming episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes, states:

''Murphy and Darnell come face to face with the source of their problems and Max and Gene get pulled into the mess; as his condition worsens, Josh's bad blood with Murphy gets the best of him.''

On August 9, 2022, The CW dropped a promo for the tenth episode, which offers a glimpse of the numerous exciting events set to unfold in the highly anticipated episode. Josh's hatred for Murphy seems to have reached a whole new level. Meanwhile, as Darnell and Murphy sort through their various issues, Gene and Max are also drawn into the whole equation. The biggest highlight of the previous episode was Murphy and Max attempting to reconcile their differences. With several more arcs left to be explored, it'll be interesting to see how the narrative unfolds from here.

The fourth season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the gripping storyline, characters, and performances by the cast. In the Dark premiered on June 6, 2022 and is expected to drop its finale in September.

More details about In the Dark

The series tells the story of a woman suffering from visual impairment, who sets out to find the person responsible for the murder of her friend. The synopsis of the show, according to The CW Network's YouTube channel, reads:

''A flawed and irreverent blind woman is the only “witness” to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents.''

While some viewers have criticized the show's formulaic approach, it has received mostly positive reviews throughout its four seasons. The series features Perry Mattfeld in the lead role as Murphy Mason, along with Casey Deidrick and Rich Sommer, among others, in supporting roles. The series is helmed by Corinne Kingsbury.

Don't forget to catch In the Dark Season 4 Episode 10 on The CW on August 15, 2022.

Edited by Susrita Das