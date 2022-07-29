What time will Industry Season 2 Episode 1 air on HBO? Release date, plot and more explored

The second season of HBO's acclaimed drama, Industry, will premiere on August 1, 2022. The series focuses on various young finance graduates who set out to build their careers following the financial crisis of 2008.

The first episode of Industry Season 2 will air on HBO on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 9 pm ET. The eight-episode season is expected to follow the weekly-release format, with the season finale set to premiere on September 19, 2022. Per HBO, the official synopsis of the first episode states:

''Unable to swing working from home any longer, Harper (Myha’la Herrold) returns to a rapidly changing – and intensifying – atmosphere at Pierpoint. As directives from new U.S. leadership.''

Season 1 the show received mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics, who praised the show's writing, thematic ambitions, and performances by the cast.

Here, we explore some details about Industry Season 2, before it premieres on HBO this August.

Industry Season 2 on HBO: Trailer, plot and everything we know

HBO dropped the official trailer for the show's second season on July 21, 2022. It offers a peek into the fast-paced, highly competitive world of finance that the show depicts. It looks similar in tone to the first installment, and viewers can expect an equally engaging and entertaining season. One of the highlights from the trailer is Yas imitating Matthew McConaughey's famous chest-thumping scene in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street.

The second season of the series continues the story a year after the events of the first installment. As the young graduates climb the ladder in the immensely competitive corporate world of finance, viewers can expect the show to delve deeper into the workings of the higher management.

One of the major highlights of the last season was Yasmin's breakup with Seb. This season, the show might explore Yasmin's equation with Robert. While it's quite evident that she has no romantic feelings for him, it's difficult to outright deny the possibility of the two ending up together, especially considering how Robert still seems to have strong romantic feelings for her deep down.

The love triangle involving Robert, Harper, and Yasmin is one of the most complicated aspects of the story. With so many plotlines and character arcs left to be explored, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the upcoming season.

Industry cast list: Marisa Abela and more in lead roles

The HBO seires stars Marisa Abela, David Johnsson, and Myha'la Herrold in pivotal roles. Abela plays the role of Yasmin Kara-Hanani in the series, and her performance in the series has received high praise from critics. The series also stars several others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Mark Dexter as Hilary Wyndham

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing

Conor MacNeill as Kenny Kilbane

Ken Leung as Eric Tao

The series is helmed by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

Don't forget to watch Industry season 2, premiering on HBO on Monday, August 1, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far