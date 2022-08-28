What time will Industry season 2 episode 5 air on HBO? Details explored

HBO Max is now streaming the fourth season of Industry. The workplace drama, released in 2020, explores the deplorable state of people in the cut-throat business world. It follows a group of graduates competing for a limited number of spots at a reputed company called Pierpoint and Co., a London investment bank.

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the series first aired in 2020 and is currently in its second season.

Details of Industry season 2 episode 5

The first episode of the current season, titled Daddy, premiered on August 1, 2022. The new season has set the characters in post-Covid times. Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of Industry.

A recap of episode 4

Episode 4 of season 2 saw Eric being sidelined and spending time gearing up to return to the office and confront his superiors about his team's pay cuts. But he is faced with an unceremonious reply. In other news, Yasmin comes to know that her father has wasted a considerable share of their family fortune on paying off women he had affairs with, which threatened to damage her reputation.

We also saw Robert continuing his relationship with Nicole, but their relationship faced a challenge when Harper casually revealed that she had also made a move on her last season. Meanwhile, Gus is involved with Jesse's son, and Harper has hooked up with DVD.

Speculations for season 2, episode 5

natalia | industry era @fuckbetteporter this got me lmaooo… the gasp i let out finding out dvd was on the line while eric was trying to snake him??? he also heard eric beg for his job like that’s insaneeee business #industryHBO this got me lmaooo… the gasp i let out finding out dvd was on the line while eric was trying to snake him??? he also heard eric beg for his job like that’s insaneeee business #industryHBO https://t.co/wU75GLSSBG

Episode 5 of Industry stores more excitement and anticipation for viewers. With Eric not in a good position and unhappy with his current state, is he now out of the race, or will he make a comeback in episode 5? Also, what will Harper's new revelation mean for Robert?

In other news, Gus is sleeping with Jesse's son, which now seems like a bad idea. Yas's father is hiding something, and he may be broke. What will this mean for Yas? Also, will Harper's relationship with DVD turn into a transactional deal?

The synopsis of episode 5 is as follows:

"After learning of Yasmin and Jackie’s impending trip to Berlin, Harper attempts to land an invite for more than just business reasons. Approached about a new government position, Aurore offers a conflicted Gus a spot on her team. Meanwhile, Danny asks Robert to pursue a recent grad for a position at Pierpoint."

When will the new episode air?

The latest episode of Industry will be released on Monday, August 29, 2022. The episode will air as usual at 9 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max. HBO Max is a paid platform, and viewers must subscribe to the streaming platform if they want to catch the new episode.

Industry is an eight-episode series. The next few episodes are scheduled for release as follows:

Episode 7 - September 12, 2022.

Episode 6 - September 5, 2022.

Episode 8- September 19, 2022.

Giving a glimpse into the cut-throat world of finance, Industry is one of the most intriguing shows on HBO Max today. Catch Industry season 2 episode 5, coming soon on the HBO streaming platform.

