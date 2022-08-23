What time will Industry season 2, episode 4 air on HBO? Details explored

The fourth episode of the second season of Industry will premiere on HBO on Monday, August 22, at 9 pm ET. The fast-paced drama revolves around workplace competition between recent graduates.

Industry, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at Pierpoint and Co, a reputable London investment bank.

Read on to find out more information about the upcoming episode.

Details of the fourth episode and season two of Industry explored

Episode four, titled There Are Some Women..., is directed by Isabella Eklof and written by Zara Meerza. The fourth episode's details are still being kept under wraps, but according to IMDb's synopsis:

"Reeling from the Felim fallout, Eric takes some time to reassess his next move - which later finds him on a plane to New York. While continuing to reap the rewards of closing Bloom as a client, Harper begins to grow closer to Danny. As she moves towards managing her family's money, Yasmin learns some startling truths about her father."

The cast of Industry includes actors Marisa Abela, Priyanga Burford, Mark Dexter, Myha'la Herrold, David Jonsson, Harry Lawtey, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Conor MacNeill, Freya Mavor, Derek Riddell, Nabhaan Rizwan, Will Tudor, Ken Leung, Sarah Parish, Andrew Buchan, Amir El-Masry, Trevor De, Jay Duplass, and Adam Levy, among others.

In the series, Abela, Johnsson, and Herrold play the pivotal roles of Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Robert Spearing, and Harper Stern, respectively. The love triangle involving the three is also one of the most complicated aspects of the story.

More about the series

The first season came out in November 2020 and comprised eight episodes. It received mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics, who praised the show's writing, thematic ambitions, and performances by the cast. Season 1 also left things on an interesting note, with the love triangle involving Yasmin, Robert, and Harper getting more complicated.

HBO dropped the official trailer for the show's second season on July 21, 2022. It provides a glimpse into the show's fast-paced and fiercely competitive world of finance. The series' second season picks up a year after the events of the first installment.

The first episode, titled Daddy, premiered on August 1 and established the characters in post-Covid times. Even though all the episodes of season 2 are not yet out, the review platform Rotten Tomatoes has rated the show a 100% based on the ratings of 11 critics. The audience rating, on the other hand, stands at 40%.

While the second episode, The Giant Squid, was released on August 8, episode three, titled The Fool, was released on August 15.

Other episodes will be released on the following days:

Episode 5 - Kitchen Season, August 29

Episode 6 - Short to the Point of Pain, September 5

Episode 7 - Lone Wolf and Club, September 12

The season finale is set to premiere on September 19, 2022.

Viewers can catch Industry on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis, every Monday.

