Episode 5 of Apple TV+'s Invasion is all set to drop on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The show focuses on various people from around the world who try to deal with an alien invasion.

Iconic Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani stars in one of the key roles, along with many other highly talented actors playing major supporting characters. The series was created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil. Since its airing, the show has received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its writing, thematic ambitions, and performances by the cast, among other things.

Invasion season 2 episode 5 release timings for different regions

Apple TV+ usually drops new episodes on the platform at 12 am ET/9 pm PT, which is when episode 5 of the series is expected to be out. However, the timings change as per the region and their respective time zones. Take a look at a list of the various release timings for the upcoming episode according to the various time zones:

Japan: 1 pm JST on September 20, 2023

Australia: 2 pm AEST on September 20, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on September 20, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on September 20, 2023

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on September 20, 2023

India: 9.30 am IST on September 20, 2023

What to expect from Invasion season 2 episode 5? Plot and more details revealed

Apple TV+ has not yet released a promo or trailer for Invasion season 2 episode 5, but based on Rotten Tomatoes' description of the episode, viewers can expect Aneesha and Luke, along with the Movement, to come up with a plan to trace Sarah's location. Elsewhere, Mitsuki is in deep trouble due to an encounter with an alien force. Check out the synopsis of episode 5, titled A Voice From the Other Side, below:

''Aneesha, Luke and the Movement make a plan to locate Sarah; Mitsuki has a devastating encounter with the alien entity.''

Apart from that, other details pertaining to the new episode are unknown at this point. The previous episode, titled The Tunnel, depicted Jamila deciding to go on a trek to the Channel Tunnel, but it put the group in an extremely precarious situation.

With the show almost halfway through, viewers can expect the remaining episodes to be full of drama and tension as the season heads towards its conclusion.

More details about Invasion plot and cast

The sci-fi thriller series focuses on a devastating alien invasion that throws human lives into absolute chaos. Take a look at the official synopsis of the second season of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''The action-packed second season of “Invasion” picks up just months later with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans. The trailer gives a suspenseful sneak peek into the new season, as aliens and destruction abound, answers are relentlessly pursued and the fight for the world’s survival continues.''

Apart from Golshifteh Farahani, the show also features Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, and Billy Barratt, among many others, playing major supporting characters.

You can watch the fifth episode of Invasion on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.