What time will Irma Vep episode 5 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more about the comedy miniseries

HBO Max's Irma Vep is ready to return with an all-new episode on July 4, 2022, contrary to the traditional practice of not airing new episodes on Holidays such as this one. The show, based on a film of the same name, has gathered a lot of momentum and an extremely positive response since its arrival on June 6, 2022.

With this episode, the show will cross the halfway mark, as it is scheduled to be an eight-episode miniseries, with the finale set for July 25, 2022. The previous episode saw Mira Harberg (Alicia Amanda Vikander) go even deeper into the world of her role, slowly merging reality with fiction. This episode may also go into darker zones, as one can predict from watching Olivier Assayas' Irma Vep (1996).

The upcoming episode of the show will drop at 9.00 PM EST on HBO Max. Read on for more details.

Irma Vep episode 5: What to expect from the new episode of the show?

Sadly, HBO has not revealed any information about the upcoming episode apart from the title. However, the ones who have watched the film can make a better prediction as to what would be up next. While the film was more satirical in nature, the TV show is more subtle. This could also mean that the TV series will get even darker than the film by the time it ends.

The show should also be filled with some big and small twists. The previous episode already saw Mira starting to lose her sense of reality as she got more involved in the project. Now, this is something that Assayas has already shown his mastery over.

There are also certain secrets that the fourth episode has hinted at. The upcoming ones, or the ones after that, will look to untangle those in the process.

Episode 5 is titled Hypnotic Eyes.

What is Irma Vep about?

The French-American dark comedy series is a direct adaptation of Olivier Assayas's 1996 film of the same name. Assayas also wrote and directed all eight episodes of the 2022 TV show. It follows the American movie star Mira, who comes to France to star in a remake of a popular French Vampire film, Les Vampires.

Les Vampires is a 1916 French silent film by Louis Feuillade. This film introduced many elements that people now associate with the image of a vampire. While working on this role, Mira starts to lose herself to her character, creating a host of complicated situations. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Irma Vep revolves around Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film serial Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge."

The series stars Alicia Vikander, Vincent Macaigne, Byron Bowers, Jeanne Balibar, Vincent Lacoste, Hippolyte Girardot, and Devon Ross, among others.

