Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated Jack Ryan season 3 is set to hit the streaming platform on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The upcoming installment will continue the thrilling story of the titular character who's now trying to evade the CIA whilst a sinister Russian plot makes things even more complicated.

The first two seasons of the show received high praise from fans and critics. It stars John Krasinski in the lead role along with many others portraying significant supporting roles.

Jack Ryan season 3 on Amazon Prime Video: A potential nuclear strike forms the crux of the storyline

Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for Jack Ryan season 3 on October 27, 2022, and it offers a peek into the chaotic and tense life of the protagonist who's now on the run from the CIA. Details on why the CIA is looking for Ryan have not been revealed.

The trailer also briefly touches upon a deadly Russian plot involving a nuclear strike that forms the crux of the storyline. Overall, the trailer maintains the gripping and tense tone that fans of the show would be familiar with.

Here's the official synopsis of the upcoming season, as per Amazon:

''In Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Jack races against time and across Europe to stop a rogue faction within the Russian government from restoring the Soviet Empire and starting World War III.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to an eventful series replete with action and drama, similar in tone to the first two seasons, but perhaps with an even more complicated and fascinating plot.

The new season reportedly features eight episodes, all of which are expected to drop on Amazon Prime Video on the same date, December 21, 2022. The writers for the new season include Vaun Wilmott, Amy Berg, Dario Scardapane, Jennifer Kennedy, and Marc Halsey.

More details about Jack Ryan plot and cast

The series focuses on its titular character, who's a CIA analyst forced to get onto the field and track down terrorists. Here's the official description of the show, according to Amazon Prime Video:

''When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.''

The show features John Krasinski in the lead role. He's received high praise from critics and viewers for his performance throughout the first two seasons.

Featuring alongside Krasinski in key supporting roles are actors Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright, among numerous others.

The show is known for its stunning action sequences and gripping plot. It is helmed by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and is based on revered author Tom Clancy's characters.

Don't forget to catch the new season of Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

