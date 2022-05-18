What time will Jackass 4.5 air on Netflix? Unseen footage and more expected

Jackass 4.5 is a movie extension of the highly celebrated and much-loved Jackass Forever, a superhit movie from the worldwide fan-favorite franchise Jackass. It is all set to make its arrival this May 20, 2022 at 3.00 am ET, exclusively on Netflix.

Reportedly, the movie will showcase never-before-seen footage from 2022's Jackass Forever, which debuted in theaters in early February. Jackass Forever arrived on Paramount's streaming service on March 25, 2022. The movie made approximately $80 million at the box office.

Like earlier movie extensions, including Jackass 2.5 and Jackass 3.5, Jackass 4.5 will be full of hilarious cast interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, outtakes, and unseen stunts.

Since Netflix dropped a short clip from the upcoming movie extension on Twitter, fans have been buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Let's dive in and find out all about the upcoming Netflix movie.

Know all about Jackass 4.5 before its premiere on Netflix

What is the release date and time of Jackass 4.5?

The brand new movie extension of the fan-favorite franchise is all set to premiere this May 20 (Friday), 2022, at 3:00 AM ET on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Along with the short sneak-peek video clip, Netflix has also given a quick synopsis of the movie, which writes:

"Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew!"

It looks like it's going to be a super fun ride for the franchise's fans.

How's the sneak-peek video clip looking?

Netflix @netflix Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Here’s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix...



The sneak-peek video clip is around 90-seconds long and displays an unseen stunt. The stunt is titled 'Swingset Gauntlet.' In the stunt clip, the audience can witness the Jackass crew hilariously trying to dodge a swingset in highly vibrant and colorful costumes.

Similar to most of the crew's earlier stunts, this one is also filled with a recoiling tumble and overwhelming sound effects. What makes the video clip even more laughter-provoking and amusing is the reactions on everyone's faces.

Knoxville's hilarious reaction, for instance, to the ludicrous sight of his friends falling after being hit by a swingset. Hence, it is safe to say that the movie will take the audience on a hysterical and super entertaining roller coaster ride.

Who are the cast members of the upcoming Netflix movie?

Jackass 4.5 will feature the entire Jackass Forever cast, entailing Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Steve-O, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Dave England, Preston Lacy, and others.

The beloved member of the franchise, Johnny Knoxville, decided to retire from doing major stunts after getting advised by his doctor.

He exclaimed in an interview:

" I knew going into this movie that this was going to be the last time I was going to do big stunts because I’ve got kids and I’ve had so many injuries. I feel like I could go out good in this film by being my last with big stunts. I’ve got nothing left to prove in that area." (Via NME)

Hence, it is pretty clear that the upcoming brand new movie might be the last time the audience will see Johnny Knoxville perform any big stunt.

Don't forget to see Jackass 4.5, arriving on Netflix, this May 20 (Friday), 2022, at 3.00 am ET.

