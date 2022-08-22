What time will the John McAfee documentary air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix's upcoming John McAfee documentary, Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, will delve deep into the complicated life of tech entrepreneur John McAfee. It will explore the numerous controversial facets of his life, including his legal issues.

The docufilm will hit the platform on August 24, 2022. It includes footage from the shelved documentary by Vice, titled On the Run With John McAfee, along with various interviews. Without further ado, read on to find out the release time of the new John McAfee documentary on Netflix, its trailer, and more details ahead of its premiere on Wednesday.

John McAfee documentary Running With the Devil release time on Netflix, what to expect, and more details

The new John McAfee documentary, Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee is expected to arrive on Netflix on Friday, August 24, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET. A trailer for the upcoming documentary was released by Netflix on July 27, 2022, and it offers a peek into the bizarre world of John McAfee. It begins with the news report of McAfee's neighbor's murder, following which the tech businessman went on the run.

The trailer briefly touches upon the numerous mysterious events pertaining to McAfee's life that will be explored in the documentary. Overall, the trailer has a cryptic and unsettling tone that fans of true crime shows will certainly love. It features interviews with McAfee and various people who knew him closely. Viewers can look forward to a compelling documentary that explores the many mysteries of a complex man's life plagued by legal problems.

Along with the trailer, Netflix has also put out a brief description of the documentary that states:

''Through raw, revealing footage and interviews with fugitive tech pioneer John McAfee, this documentary uncovers new layers of his wild years on the run.''

The documentary is helmed by Charlie Russell, who's best known for his work on Beryl's Last Year, Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die, and more.

More details about John McAfee's life

John McAfee was a tech businessman who founded the McAfee anti-virus software. In later years, he was extremely critical of the software and reportedly urged users around the world to uninstall it. He lived in Belize for many years until the mysterious murder of his neighbor, following which he fled the country. McAfee became a person of interest in the case.

He unsuccessfully tried to run for President of the United States of America in 2016 and 2020. McAfee also faced legal issues regarding tax evasion, for which he was arrested in October 2020 in Spain. In June 2021, the businessman was found dead in his jail near Barcelona, Spain. His sudden death sparked a wave of conspiracy theories around the world, including one that he was possibly killed. However, earlier this year, a court in Spain ruled that the controversial entrepreneur had died by suicide.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming John McAfee documentary, Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, on August 24, 2022.

