What time will Keep Breathing air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about the survival drama

Netflix's upcoming survival drama Keep Breathing will premiere on the platform on July 28, 2022. The miniseries revolves around a woman in a battle for survival after her plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness.

The series stars Melissa Barrera in the lead role along with numerous others in pivotal supporting roles. The show is helmed by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall. Read on to find out the release time of Keep Breathing on Netflix, the show's plot, cast, and more details.

Keep Breathing release time on Netflix, trailer, plot, and more details

Keep Breathing is expected to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 12:00 am PT. The miniseries consists of six episodes, all of which will premiere on the same day.

On June 30, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the series, which shows Melissa Barrera's character consoling a child, saying, ''It's okay, it's not your fault.'' Later, her plane is shown crashing into a river, but she miraculously manages to survive. Her character then screams for help, but it looks like she's trapped in a place with no human inhabitation.

The trailer depicts her trying to survive in the wilderness, looking for food, and screaming for help. In several Cast Away-esque moments, viewers see her reminiscing about memorable moments from her life.

Viewers can expect a gripping and emotional tale of a woman desperately trying to survive in the wilderness. Viewers who love survival thrillers like Cast Away and Captain Phillips will find this interesting. Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the miniseries, which reads:

''When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone survivor must battle the elements — and her personal demons— to stay alive.''

A quick look at the Keep Breathing cast

Keep Breathing stars Melissa Barrera in the lead role as Liv, a young woman who survives a plane crash. Her fellow passengers are dead, and now she needs to find a way to survive the harsh Canadian wilderness and look for ways to get back home.

Barrera has appeared in several television shows and films over the years, including Scream, In the Heights, Vida, and many more. She's also played several memorable roles in popular telenovelas like Tanto amor and Perseguidos.

Aside from Barrera, the series also features several other actors in significant supporting roles, including:

Austin Stowell

Jeff Wilbusch

Florencia Lozano

Juan Pablo Espinosa

Creators Martin Gero and Brendan Gall also serve as executive producers for the series. Gero is best known for his work on shows like Blindspot and HBO's Bored to Death. His film credits include The Lovebirds, YPF, and Grado 3.

Brendan Gall has worked on shows like Open Heart, The L.A. Complex, and many more. As an actor, he's appeared in Men With Brooms, Remedy, and Good God, among many more.

Don't miss Keep Breathing on Netflix on July 28, 2022.

