The final two episodes of La Brea season 2 are expected to air on NBC on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. Similar to last week's schedule, NBC will release the two episodes as a two-hour event and fans can look forward to a lot of drama and tense moments in the highly anticipated finale.

The show has garnered significant viewership and received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and fans. After the end of the ongoing season 2, fans can look forward to the third installment, which is expected to air sometime late in 2023, although nothing is confirmed as of now.

NBC's La Brea season 2 episode 13 and 14: Eve's death continues to haunt Gavin

The promo for the final two episodes of La Brea season 2 is quite gripping and teases a number of devastating events set to unfold in the widely anticipated finale.

In the upcoming finale episodes, viewers can see Gavin trying to take his family to a new home, but Eve's death continues to haunt him. Here's a brief description of the 13th episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Gavin leads his family toward a new way home, but each step inches everyone closer toward his devastating vision of Eve's death; Levi, ostracized from the others, is given a chance at redemption when an old foe proposes a deal.''

Here's the description of the finale:

''With Gavin on the verge of dying, Eve and her family make a desperate attempt to set things right -- even as an unexpected twist threatens to tear them apart forever; Veronica reveals a secret that sends her relationship with Lucas into jeopardy.''

The previous episode, titled The Swarm, witnessed Gavin and Eve teaming up to sneak into the Lazarus building as they try their best to save Ty whilst looking to prevent Kiera from wrecking their house.

With two more episodes left, fans can expect the season to end on a satisfying note whilst also laying the groundwork for the upcoming installment.

A quick look at La Brea season 2 cast and plot

La Brea tells the frightening story of various people who struggle to survive in a dystopian LA wrecked by the opening of a huge sinkhole that has caused absolute mayhem in the city.

The series depicts how the survivors look to deal with various dangers whilst trying their best to protect their loved ones. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the sci-fi series:

''A massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of Los Angeles, separating a family between two worlds. The mother and son fall into an unexplainable primeval land alongside a group of strangers trying to figure out where they are, and how to get back home.''

The description further states:

'' Left above is a daughter, who barely manages to survive the disaster, and the father, whose troubled past and hallucinations make him an unlikely choice to help solve the mystery -- and reunite the family. But when he realizes his visions might just be the key to finding their loved ones, time will be the only thing that stands in their way.''

The cast of the series includes actors like Natalie Zea, Chiké Okonkwo, and Eoin Macken, among various others.

Don't forget to catch the finale of La Brea season 2 on NBC on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

