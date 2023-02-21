La Brea season two episodes 11 and 12 are expected to air on NBC on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per The Review Geek.

Since the conclusion of the previous episode, fans have been looking forward to the upcoming two-hour special, which is expected to depict a number of crucial events.

The story of La Brea is set during the early 2020s and focuses on a dystopian Los Angeles that is devastated by a sinkhole, threatening the lives of many people. The first two seasons have received mixed-to-positive reviews, and the show has already been renewed for a third season.

La Brea season two episode 11 promo shows a glimpse of several important events that will unfold

A short 30-second promo for the two-hour special offers a glimpse of some major events that will unfold when La Brea airs on Tuesday.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers can witness the celebration of Ty and Paara's union, but a mysterious guest could potentially threaten to ruin the celebrations. Here's a short description of episode 11, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When the clearing and fort unite to celebrate the union of Ty and Paara, the invitation of a controversial guest threatens to upend the festivities; Lucas offers Veronica an unexpected strategy to unravel her captor's odd connection to 10,000 B.C.''

The synopsis for episode 12 reads:

''Eve and Gavin ally with James to infiltrate the Lazarus building in hopes of saving Ty and stopping Kiera from destroying their only way home; when a deadly horde awakens beneath the clearing, Veronica must save Ella before a lethal sting kills her.''

The previous episode, titled The Return, focused on an enemy taking control of the clearing and threatening to murder a survivor. With the show on a knife edge, viewers can expect a number of dramatic events to unfold in the upcoming episodes that could change the entire trajectory of season two.

What is La Brea about? Plot, cast, and more details

As mentioned earlier, La Brea portrays a dystopian picture of Los Angeles, which is devastated by the opening of a sinkhole. Several people try to protect themselves and their loved ones amidst the chaos.

The show depicts the numerous challenges and struggles they navigate. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Paramount+:

''An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of LA, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive.''

The synopsis further adds that all the while the rest of the world is trying to understand what has happened. Meanwhile, as they search for answers, a family torn apart by the disaster is trying to unlock the secrets of the event and find their way back to one another.

The series features Natalie Zea as Eve Harris in one of the main roles. Zea's performance throughout the first two seasons have received high praise from fans and critics. Appearing alongside her in other significant supporting roles are actors like Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris, Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of La Brea season two on NBC on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

