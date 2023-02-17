What time will Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 14 air on NBC? Release date, what to expect, and more

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 will air its 14th episode on NBC on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10 pm EST.

The previous episode of the NBC crime drama, titled Punch Drunk, was packed with a lot of action and drama as Stabler and Teddy Silas devised a strategy to make the club the center for Murphy’s illicit activities. Episode 13 also saw Bell trying to convince Thurman to take her investigation seriously.

After all the recent developments, fans of the series have been waiting to see what episode 14 will bring to the table.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3, episode 14:

What to expect from episode 14?

As stated earlier, episode 14 of the procedural series' third season will be released on NBC Network on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10 pm EST. Viewers only need a connection to NBC to watch the series' latest episode. They can also stream all the preceding episodes of the series on Peacock.

Directed by Oz Scott, episode 14 of season 3 has been titled, All in the Game. The official synopsis for episode 14 of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3, written by Michael Konyves, reads:

"When a member of the task force goes missing, Teddy takes advantage of the chaos to make his escape; Bell secures a key piece of evidence in her case against Murphy."

The official synopsis makes it evident that the upcoming episode will be full of exciting events, as Teddy will be seen escaping after taking advantage of a hectic situation in the task force when a vital member goes missing.

The episode will also display Bell securing significant evidence in the case against Murphy. Thus, the audience is in for a thrilling ride.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 cast and plot explored

The promising lead cast list for the series' third season includes Christopher Meloni as Detective 1st Grade Elliot Stabler, Ainsley Seiger as Detective 3rd Grade Jet Slootmaekers, Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell, Brent Antonello as Detective Jamie Whelan, Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes, and a few others.

Season 3 of the series premiered on NBC Channel on September 22, 2022. The official synopsis for the procedural spin-off show, released by the network, reads:

"The series centers on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Elliot Stabler, a veteran Detective who returns to the NYPD in New York following his wife's murder. Stabler joins the Organized Crime Task Force, led by Sergeant Ayanna Bell."

Law & Order: Organized Crime has been created by Matt Olmstead, Dick Wolf, and Ilene Chaiken.

Don't forget to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3, episode 14, on NBC this Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10 pm EST.

Poll : 0 votes