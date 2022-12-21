What time will LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular finale air on FOX? Two-hour episode and more details explored

FOX recently premiered with its brand new spin-off series titled, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. Based on the famed reality TV competition series LEGO Masters, the first season of FOX's LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular comprises a three-part holiday special that features famed Hollywood celebrities who are paired with former LEGO Masters contestants.

The reality TV game show, which showcases four teams battling it out against each other over the course of three episodes, is all set to return with its two-hour grand finale on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

The official plot synopsis for LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular reads,

"Over the course of the three nights, LEGO MASTERS: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises."

LEGO Masters FOX @LEGOMastersFOX



This We were honored to have Leslie Jordan join us for the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. His humor, wit, and positivity brought so much joy to the set.This #LEGOMastersFOX special is dedicated to his memory. We were honored to have Leslie Jordan join us for the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. His humor, wit, and positivity brought so much joy to the set. This #LEGOMastersFOX special is dedicated to his memory. ❤️ https://t.co/5VBAfo0gWk

It further continues,

"Fan-favorite builders from past seasons will pair up with the celebrity guests to form teams, all working together to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose."

So far, two episodes have aired from December 19 and 20. Viewers got to witness the teams competing against each other in holiday-themed LEGO challenges where the winners won $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will air with its two hour grand finale on December 21

LEGO Masters FOX @LEGOMastersFOX Huge congratulations to Leslie and Mel! 🥳



Tune in tomorrow night for the 2-hour finale of The Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular! 🤩 Huge congratulations to Leslie and Mel! 🥳Tune in tomorrow night for the 2-hour finale of The Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular! 🤩 https://t.co/sXDyrWsTjf

The first two episodes of the three-part holiday special have featured different holiday-themed challenges. In episode 1, the teams had to build a spectacular snowmobile that could fly through a ring of fire across holiday homes and had to land as far as possible on the ground.

In episode 2, which aired on Tuesday night at 8 pm ET, the teams had to build a sleigh that could hold an enormous amount of weight as well as be balanced between two holiday homes.

The forthcoming grand finale will feature a mega challenge and run for two hours. In the end, one team will emerge as the winners and bag a massive cash prize of $20,000 for a charity of their choice.

Titled Finale part one and part two, the official synopsis for episode three reads,

"In this special two-hour finale, the teams will compete in two super-sized brick-building challenges and the winning team will win $20,000 for the charity of their choice, be named the LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular champion and take home the most festive trophy on earth."

Hosted by Will Arnet, the celebrities who are competing in the episode include the late actor Leslie Jordan, who passed away shortly after filming the show, famous singer Robin Thicke, award-winning actress Cheryl Hines, and stand-up comedian Finesse Mitchell. The former LEGO Masters contestants they are paired with are Boone Langston, Mel Brown, Natalie Cleveland, and Dominic Forte.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will air with its grand finale on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes