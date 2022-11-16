What time will LEGO Masters season 3 episode 8 air on FOX? Mini golf challenge, release date, and more

LEGO Masters are back with teams of LEGO enthusiasts whose aim is to win the title of the show. Each week, the contestants must build functional creations entirely out of LEGO pieces. The results are amazing, and the process is even more fun.

In the upcoming episode of the show, the contestants must create a golf course. The golf course must include obstacles and should be playable for them to win.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The contestants face off in a mini golf challenge; each team must transform a putting green into a playable mini golf hole, complete with obstacles that propel the ball and the story within the build."

LEGO Masters will return this week on Wednesday, November 16, at 9 pm ET on FOX.

All about the upcoming episode of LEGO Masters

The upcoming episode, titled Mini Golf Masters, will put the creators to the test as they attempt to create a functioning, enjoyable mini-golf course with obstacles and a story. Judges must be able to putt, par, and more for the teams to meet the brief.

LEGO Masters started with 12 teams, and with every episode, one of them said goodbye. Currently in the race for the $100,000 and the title of Lego Masters are Stephen and Stephen, Nick and Stacy, Ethan and Dom, Emily and Liam, Dave and Emily, Brendon and Greg, and Justin and Austin.

In the upcoming episode of LEGO Masters, the remaining seven teams will create a gold course for the judges to judge and play in. In a promo uploaded to social media, teams are seen focusing on their creations while also trash-talking each other in a light and fun way. Nick and Stacey seem hard at work when Ethan and Dom, the Lego TikTok stars, ask them whether they’re adding a conveyor belt as well. Nick doesn’t seem too happy with the interruption and says:

"Yeah we are, you got a problem with that?"

One of the Stephans picks up the host, while Emily, Liam’s mother, can’t help but laugh. It’s all fun and games until Will Arnett, the host of the show, tests one of the courses, and one of the judges, Amy Corbett, is left gasping at a possible malfunction.

Who has been eliminated so far

In the season premiere, the siblings Drew and Miranda, and doctors Justin and Austin were at the bottom, however, Drew and Miranda were eliminated as they failed to narrate a story with their spaceship. This was followed by Eddie and Asiza going home in Jurassic World Dominion.

Episode 3, titled Brickin’ Bull Ride Rodeo, saw Kerry & Patrick going home as their creation had problems with the weight and lacked cohesion. Episode 3 saw the entry of a wildcard pair, Ethan and Dom.

Out on a Limb, episode 4, saw Christine and Michelle go home for not leaving themselves enough time to execute their idea. In the following episode, the teams were supposed to build a replica of a real dog with legos, and the LEGO Masters team that landed at the bottom were TikTokers Ethan and Dom, and Jon and Jaxier. Between the two, Jon and Xavier were eliminated as their creation easily broke while on the runway. Episode 6 saw Liz and Erin going home, however, in last week’s episode, Camp Click-A-Brick, nobody was sent home.

Tune in on Wednesday at 9 pm ET to watch what happens next on LEGO Masters, which will air right after The Masked Singer. Episodes of the Lego competition will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

