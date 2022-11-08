What time will Little People, Big World (LPBW) season 24 episode 2 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more

Episode 2 of Little People, Big World (LPBW) season 24 is set to air at 9/8c on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, on TLC. In the new episode, Zach and Tori will be seen adjusting to a new life with their third-born child.

The synopsis of the second episode, titled One Word Short of Saying the Right Thing, reads:

“Chris has a realisation about his past choices, Zach, Tori, and the kids must adjust to their new life with the newborn, and Matt and Caryn talk about their tense relationship with Zach and Tori.”

Little People, Big World season 24, episode 2 will see Zach and Tori adjust to a new life

In a new episode of Little People, Big World, Chris will open up about his past and shed some light on his life choices. New parents Zach and Tori will be seen adjusting to a new life after welcoming their third child, a son named Josiah.

Zach's relationship with his father, Matt, will remain strained over Roloff Farms. Matt's girlfriend, Caryn, will suggest the former should apologize to Zach over the farm situation, but Matt will refuse to do so.

However, Chris will be seen making an effort to bond with Zach's kids, Jackson and Lilah. He will surprise Jackson with a bicycle, which will "fit" him perfectly. He will even teach him to cycle.

His efforts to bond with the kids leave Zach and Tori "impressed." In the confessional, Zach says:

“Chris, I think is trying to find things to connect with the kids on. He has got the fish tank and then the bike thing, so its nice Chris takes some interest in the kids and does fun things like that. So, I think its great.”

What happened in Little People, Big World season 24, episode 1?

TLC show Little People, Big World returned to screens last Tuesday on November 1, 2022 with a premiere episode, titled Lucky Number Three!, and welcomed a new member to the Roloff family. The synopsis of episode 1 read:

“Matt's decision to sell the farm continues to cause a rift in the family; Zach and Tori scramble to make it to the hospital when baby number three decides to come early; Tori worries how the kids will react to the new baby.”

The show's first episode started on an emotional note for Zach and Tori as the latter went into labor before her due date. The couple welcomed their third child, a son, into the world.

Tori was beyond happy with the new addition to the family but, at the same time, was worried about how her older kids would react to their younger brother. The entire Roloff family was also over the moon, including Zach's mom Amy and her boyfriend, Chris.

However, the relationship between Zach and his father, Matt, was still tense over the latter's decision to sell the Oregon farm instead of passing it on to the family. Not only Zach but other family members also felt betrayed by Matt's decision. However, in his defense, Matt had once stated that he had never informed his family that they would inherit the farm.

Tune in on November 8, 2022, on TLC to watch the new episode of Little People, Big World. The new season of the show can also be streamed on Discover plus.

