What time will Little People, Big World (LPBW) season 24 episode 1 air on TLC? Release date and more

Little People, Big World (LPBW) is set to return to screens with mixed emotions. The Roloff family is excited to welcome their newest member of the family and the cast, baby Josiah Roloff, whose first appearance excited his parents and worried them at the same time.

Tori went into labor earlier than expected, and she was worried about how her older children would adjust to the newest member. However, the aftermath of Matt's decision to sell the farm looms over the family and puts everyone in an uncomfortable position.

The synopsis of the season premiere (episode 1) reads:

"Matt's decision to sell the farm continues to cause a rift in the family; Zach and Tori scramble to make it to the hospital when baby number three decides to come early; Tori worries how the kids will react to the new baby."

LPBW season 24, episode 1 will air on Tuesday, November 1, at 9 pm ET, on TLC.

Little People, Big World (LPBW) season 24 — It’s a boy!

The premiere episode of LPBW season 24 is set to welcome the youngest and most adorable cast member yet.

Josiah Roloff will make an appearance right off the bat as Tori’s water breaks earlier than expected. The first episode will showcase the daying leading up to it as Tori decides to make Zach wear a pumpkin around his belly and work out with her.

In a promo uploaded to Instagram, the two are seen at the gym and in her confessional, LPBW’s favorite mom says that her mother is watching the kids since she and her instructor, David have a trick up their sleeve.

David asks Zach if he’s ready for a hard workout and then informs him that there’s a twist involved. The personal trainer calls the trick “the empathy workout” and proceeds to strap a watermelon to Zach’s stomach so he can feel like he’s pregnant as well.

In her confessional, Tori further says:

"I’ve been having this idea of making Zach wear a watermelon and do stuff since I had Jackson."

The results are hilarious as Zach lives up to the challenge. In their joint confessional, the LPBW couple joke about Zach having to carry a baby as he proceeds to say that there wiould be zero babies if he ever had to.

In another clip, the couple can be seen in the hospital as they’re about to become a “party of five.” Viewers then get to see shots of Tori undergoing surgery, with the two welcoming their baby boy into the world later. The doctor holds up Josiah for the camera as Zach yells, "it’s a boy."

Tori recently took to social media to celebrate her baby's six-month milestone, while writing that:

"He’s so happy when he’s happy, and not so much, when he’s not."

She further added:

"He is so much fun and can light up a room with his smile."

While Josiah brings immense happiness to the Roloff family, it’s safe to say that the upcoming season will also see a lot of drama as Matt puts the Oregan farm up for sale. In his defense, the patriarch said in his confessional that he never said that anyone would inherit it, however, his family feels betrayed.

Tune in on Tuesday, November 1, at 9 pm ET on TLC to see what happens next in LPBW season 24.

