What time will Little People, Big World (LPBW) season 24 episode 6 air? Plot, release date and more details explored

Episode 6 of Little People, Big World (LPBW) season 24 will air on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 9/8c on TLC. In the new episode, Amy is planning a surprise birthday party for Chris but is not sure if she will be able to hide the big secret from him for long.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled Surprise!, reads:

“Amy throws a surprise party for Chris, but she worries whether she'll be able to keep him in the dark until the big day; Matt makes a trip to Battle Ground, Washington, and reflects on the importance of family after the loss of his father.”

Things will also get emotional in the new episode as Matt talks about the importance of family after he lost his father. Matt notes that he is grateful that he visited his father and reminisces about their bond.

Matt remembers his dad; Amy plans a surprise birthday party for Chris & more coming up in the upcoming episode of Little People, Big World

The new episode will be a rollercoaster ride for the family as Matt will talk about the importance of the family after he lost his father, Ronald "Papa" James Roloff, to Covid.

On the November 29, 2022, episode of Little People, Big World, it was revealed that Matt's father was hospitalized due to COVID-19-related complications. In the episode, Matt said:

"Caryn and I were down in Arizona because my dad was getting more and more ill. After putting up a very big fight for several weeks, he finally succumbed to his lung issues. And he passed away peacefully.”

Ronald "Papa" James Roloff was 84 years old at the time of his death. As per People, in July 2021 Matt had earlier revealed through social media that his father was suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

In the new episode of Little People, Big World, Amy will be on the edge of her seat as she fears she might not be able to hide a surprise birthday party plan from Chris and all her efforts will go in vain.

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori spend the weekend with their close friends Mikey and Jessica. The couple is accompanied by their son Michael, who is the same age as Zach's son Jackson.

Lilah, Zach's daughter, adores Michael and wishes to play with him, whereas Jackson wants to attend Michael's Batman-themed birthday party.

While the Little People, Big World Season 24 drama mainly involves Matt and Roloff Farms, Amy is still deeply affected by everything as it has created tension in their family. While speaking to her friend on Instagram Live, Amy explained that the season has been a “long, long road” for the Roloff family. As per Cheatsheet.com, Amy said:

“I think they’ve been good. The first five episodes have aired. I know I haven’t posted a lot on my social media, but I’m really hoping that you guys are watching. This has been a long, long road for this family and Little People, Big World, and it keeps going.”

Tune in on TLC on Tuesday to watch the new episode of Little People, Big World.

The series is also available to stream on Discovery plus. Those without a cable connection can watch TLC on Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV Blue, Sling TV Orange + Blue, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Fubo TV Elite, YouTube TV, Vidgo, Spectrum TV, or Xfinity Choice TV.

Poll : 0 votes