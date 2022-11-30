Little People, Big World season 24 episode 5: Matt's father Ronald Roloff passes away at 84

Little People, Big World season 24 aired its fifth episode on Tuesday, November 29.

In the episode, viewers learned that Matt Roloff's father Ronald Roloff passed away in Arizona in July 2022 after being hospitalized for a couple of days. Matt revealed that his father had only recently moved to Arizona and died due to his lung issues.

Ronald was diagnosed with lymphocytic leukemia in 2021 and contracted Covid in his final days. In Tuesday's episode, Matt revealed that it was a rollercoaster of health updates in the hospital and that his kids flew to Arizona within hours of Ronald's health deteriorating.

Caryn said that Ronald always lived a "large" life. Matt told her that one of his father's last requests to him was to make sure that the family got along together. Matt then disclosed his plans on working hard to get Zach to trust him again.

Ronald died peacefully in his sleep and left behind his wife of 63 years, Peggy. Matt told viewers that while his mother was currently doing well in Arizona, she might need some help in the future. Before he passed away, Matt had promised Ronald that he would take care of his mother.

"Matt and Caryn meet Josiah for the first time; Zach worries Jackson might lose his confidence once he realizes he's a little person; Matt gets news that will affect his future with Caryn"

Last week on Little People, Big World, Tori and Zach returned from their vacation and discussed how Jackson was making friends while having fun. Tori was, however, nervous for Lilah as she had water behind her eardrums which could affect her hearing.

Caryn revealed that she had a lot of fun at the LPA meeting and said that everyone there was very welcoming. She also met some of Matt's ex-girlfriends.

Amy and her friend Lisa had lunch at a different location with robotic waiters. During lunch, Amy told Lisa that Chris had a lot of fun at the convention. She also spoke to Lisa about her argument with Matt. In response, Lisa told her that she had been very "passive" in the past but now needed to be strong about the farm deal.

Matt and Ty went bowling, where the former told Ty that some people had come to the farm to buy the property. Matt was happy and felt relieved with the interest. He hoped that the kids would remember their fun times on the farm, which had recently caused a lot of fight between the Little People, Big World stars .

Matt also told Ty that his new home would take more than a year to build because of some permit issues. Caryn was disappointed by the same as Matt had confessed that he would not propose until they had a place to stay together.

