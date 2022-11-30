"Putting it all on Matt": Why are Little People, Big World fans slamming Amy Roloff in episode 5? 

Episode 5 of Little People, Big World season 24, titled Witous or Against Us, aired on TLC on Tuesday, November 28 at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Amy and Chris told their friends that there was still no buyer for the family farm as Chris had not reduced the price of the property.

Chris always felt that one of the older boys would get the property. Amy, on the other hand, regretted not buying out Matt for the property and instead waiting for a couple of years before selling it to the children.

Even while hanging around with Chris, she wondered if she should participate in the pumpkin season this time. She was happy to help out Matt with the same but felt that the event had lost its lure.

Little People, Big World fans called out Amy for putting all the blame on Matt. They said that she herself had opted to take her money and move out of the property. They felt that she did not care about the kids' legacy.

David Ortiz @AlnDave It amazes me that Amy took her money and ran, not concerned about their kids legacy on the farm! Putting it all on Matt and not striking a deal for the boys! #LPBW It amazes me that Amy took her money and ran, not concerned about their kids legacy on the farm! Putting it all on Matt and not striking a deal for the boys! #LPBW

Little People, Big World fans criticize Amy, feel the show is based on a single storyline

Back in 2019, Amy sold Matt her half of the farm property farmhouse and some of the land.

She had received $600,000 for the same. With the money, she quickly bought her own home, which was worth $588,500. In 2020, she sold a few more acres of her land to Matt for almost a million dollars, for which Matt had to take out a loan.

Little People, Big World fans took to Twitter to slam Amy for complaining about the farm's legacy when she herself had sold the property after the divorce.

Fans were also done with just the "farm" storyline continuing for many seasons and wanted the showmakers to introduce new storylines.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket It's a shame the farm isn't up for sale anymore! Amy and Matt are both in the wrong for their roles in this situation! #LPBW It's a shame the farm isn't up for sale anymore! Amy and Matt are both in the wrong for their roles in this situation! #LPBW

#LPBW #LittlePeople Amy, you & your pissy attitude need to stay home from pumpkin season. Your negative attitude wouldn’t help at all Amy, you & your pissy attitude need to stay home from pumpkin season. Your negative attitude wouldn’t help at all #LPBW #LittlePeople

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Weird that Amy, Zach and Tori have a hard time focusing on anything other than the farm! #LPBW Weird that Amy, Zach and Tori have a hard time focusing on anything other than the farm! #LPBW

Sweet T @tdlogsdon Is there anything else we can focus on besides how pissed Amy, Zach and Tori are about the farm? #LPBW Is there anything else we can focus on besides how pissed Amy, Zach and Tori are about the farm? #LPBW https://t.co/bg3RujhOQo

Ludanmama @ludanmama #littlepeople Why shouldn’t things go back to normal? How long you gonna hold a grudge Amy? Time passes rapidly. Things rarely turn out how we anticipated #LPBW Why shouldn’t things go back to normal? How long you gonna hold a grudge Amy? Time passes rapidly. Things rarely turn out how we anticipated #LPBW #littlepeople

What else happened on Little People, Big World season 24 episode 5?

The episode description read:

"Zach and Tori's friends, the Witouses, visit them in Washington; with the farm up for sale, Amy reassesses her involvement in pumpkin season; Zach and Tori face harsh truths about Jackson's future; Matt deals with a heartbreaking tragedy."

This week on Little People, Big World, Tori gave Zach the good news that Lilah had perfect hearing but her eardrums were irregularly shaped, which caused her to fail her previous health check-up where the doctors had informed Tori that Lilah was facing some issues while speaking.

Zach asked Tori to conduct some speech pathology lessons on Lilah as she had a background in the same. Tori felt that it was a good idea to use her own "tools" before sending Lilah to a special class. Zach then revealed that he too went to speech therapy as a child.

Zach and Tori's friends from Indiana, the Witouses, arrived at their home to meet them after 6 years. Zach was afraid that the Witouses' son Michael might not get along well with Jackson, but the two kids had a fun time together. Lilah also played with both Michael and Jackson.

Zach was happy to see the children play but felt that kids would soon grow up and realize that they were dwarfs, which came with its fair share of issues.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC every Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

