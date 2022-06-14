What time will Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 5 air? Lilah’s birthday, Jackson’s leg surgery and more explored

Episode 5 of Little People, Big World Season 23 will air on TLC at 8.00 pm ET on June 14, 2022. In the upcoming episode, the family will come together to celebrate Lilah’s birthday and show how Jackson is trying to recover after his leg surgery.

Little People, Big World Season 23 shows the journey of Zach and Tori and their kids, along with their shaky relationship with their parents.

All about Episode 5 of Little People, Big World Season 23

The new episode of Little People, Big World Season 23, titled Two Two Cute, will air on Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Lilah's birthday brings friends and family together, but everyone struggles with the new normal for Christmas now that Zach and Tori live in Battle Ground, Wash.; Jackson undergoes leg surgery, and his recovery takes longer than expected.”

In the new reality show episode, the whole family will come together to celebrate Lilah's second birthday. After cutting the cake, Zack opens presents with her daughter and Jackson. Jackson is pleased as he gets to “rip” present for his little sister.

Jackson is also getting ready for a leg surgery, and Zach and Tori Roloff are worried about their 5-years-old son. Speaking about the surgical procedure, Tori says:

"The surgery involves putting screws and plates into his growth plates to hopefully slow down growth. His legs will still be bowed, but over time as he grows, they will be straightened out."

After the surgery, the parents help Jackson walk again “with the help of a walker,” but Jackson refuses to walk. Speaking about this, Zach says in the confessional:

"We were optimistic about his maybe walking the next day but he wasn't. I think there are a couple reasons why he doesn't want to walk. Jackson's still recovering, he's still tired, very emotional day yesterday, a very emotional night. It could be pain, it could just be discomfort."

A quick recap of Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 4

In the last episode, Zach and his family visited the farm on the previous day of pumpkin season. Zach and Tori had very little interaction with Matt, but Jackson loved being back on the farm.

The couple also announced that they were expecting their third baby soon. The couple shared the ecstatic news with Zach’s mom, Amy, along with the ultrasound. And instead of informing over the phone or in person, Zach shared the information with Matt vis text.

Matt was also not informed about Lilah’s birthday celebration earlier, which falls near Thanksgiving. He and Caryn were informed about the celebration until late in the day, upsetting Caryn as she had already booked tickets to go out of town with her daughter.

Matt later visits Zach’s new home to drop off the lawn mower which Zach asked for. But to his surprise, the kids were not excited to see him like in earlier days. The episode ends with Matt saying that he must keep coming back more often for his grandkids.

Tune in on Tuesday to be a part of Lilah's birthday celebration and see Jackson recovering from his leg surgery on Little People, Big World Season 23.

