What time will Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 episode 11 air? Plot, release date and more details explored

OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville is all set to return with a new episode in less than a day. The famed reality TV show revolves around three influential African-American couples who reside in Huntsville, Alabama.

The couples come together in order to "revitalise" the city through their "joint real estate venture." However, despite being friends for a long time, they still have a lot of unresolved issues that arise and cause resentment between each other.

The official synopsis for Oprah Winfrey Network's Love & Marriage: Huntsville reads:

"The couples are longtime friends and avid socialites with strong personalities and strong points of view, each facing the realities of dealing with love and marriage while wanting to make this huge undertaking a success. "

Further continuing:

"Along the way there will be laughter, tears, heated arguments and even a wedding as they try to transform both the city and their relationships to achieve their dreams. Will they succeed at mixing business with pleasure? Or will the personal quarrels make foes of the longtime friends?"

During last week's episode, Melody and Destiny confront each other. Their drama continues as this week the former decides to set boundaries with Destiny and Martell.

With little to no time left for the episode to air on Oprah Winfrey Network, here's all you need to know about the forthcoming installment of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5.

Kimmi tries not to think negatively about her prognosis on episode 11 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 5

Release date, time, and synopsis for the upcoming episode

The soon-to-be-released episode 11 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 5 will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network on Saturday night, November 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

Titled Destined For Better, the official synopsis for the episode reads:

"Melody sets boundaries with Destiny and Martell; Kimmi discusses her prognosis with her family; Melody and Martell take a family trip to Destin, Florida with the kids; they struggle to stay on the same page when it comes to expectations."

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Before the forthcoming episode's release on Saturday night, the famed reality TV series shared a sneak peek of what fans can expect. In the teaser, Kimmi opened up about being worried for Maurice. During her confessional, she shared:

"I constantly worry about Maurice, because he is a fixer and he can't fix this."

In another sneak peek that aired after last week's episode, Kimmi tells Maurice that she was trying not to think too negatively about her prognosis. She said:

"I'm doing the best I can not to look at it insanely negatively. Because there's got to be a ray of reason."

Destiny also opened up about how she felt about Melody. She shared that she could be amicable with the latter but couldn't forget about what happened. Meanwhile, the sneak peek also showcased Melody telling her friends that Destiny invited her for a photo shoot that she was having in Huntsville.

More drama is expected to unfold when the series returns for an all-new episode on Saturday night.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs every Saturday at 8 pm ET on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

