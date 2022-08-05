What time will Luck air on Apple TV+? Release date, trailer and all about Skydance Animation movie

A month after its trailer release, Luck is finally coming to Apple TV+. The 3D animated feature film is part of Apple’s exclusive deal with Skydance Animation.

Written by Kiel Murray, who also wrote the screenplay for Raya and the Last Dragon and Cars, the movie is directed by the genius behind The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning, Peggy Holmes.

With magic, fun, and frolic, the Apple TV animated feature is indeed expected to be a great watch. Here is everything to know about the movie before it drops on the Apple streaming platform.

The film follows the story of the unluckiest person on the planet, Sam Greenfield, whose fortune takes a quick turn when she stumbles into a magical world. But what repercussions will it have?

The magical place is a secret factory that manufactures and manages all the lucky and unlucky moments that govern the world as well as individual lives. However, when Sam suddenly finds herself in this magical land, the equilibrium is disturbed, which threatens production and management.

In this magical land, Sam meets new creatures and embarks upon exciting adventures. She befriends some amazing mythical beings like a black cat, a dragon, and many more.

The synopsis, released by Apple TV+ press reads as follows:

"From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world! Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there."

Watch the trailer for the new Skydance animation here.

The official trailer, which was released some time ago, offers a glimpse at the bad fortune that follows Sam everywhere. Sam meets Simon and, all of a sudden, finds herself in a magical land of good fortune.

But the bad fortune that follows her threatens to break down the entire operative structure of the secret factory there. What happens next? Will Sam's fortune turn around now that she is in the land of fortune or will her bad fortune lead to the downfall of the magical factory?

Watch the movie coming soon on Apple TV to know the answers.

Luck drops on Apple TV+ this Friday

The Skydance animated film is scheduled to release globally on Apple TV+ this Friday, August 5, 2022. The movie will be available for streaming on the Apple streaming platform, Apple TV+, from 12 am PT or 3 am ET. To watch the movie, a subscription to the Apple streaming platform is required. The subscription starts from $4.99 per month, after a one-month free trial.

It was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on March 19, 2021. However, the title was delayed and a release date was set for February 18, 2022. The movie was eventually pushed to August 5, 2022.

The movie boasts of a stacked voice cast that includes Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, and Whoopi Goldberg, who voice some of the main characters in the movie. They are joined by others too.

The Apple TV feature that tells the story of the unluckiest person on the planet will be followed by two projects slated for release next by Skydance and Apple. The next feature is titled Spellbound, while the other series is reportedly based on a children’s book series that is also in development.

Catch the Skydance animation exclusively on Apple TV+ this August 5, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far