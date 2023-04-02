What time will Lucky Hank episode 3 air on AMC? Release date, plot, what to expect, and more details

Lucky Hank episode 3 will air on AMC on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 9 pm (ET). The show is based on a novel titled Straight Man by Richard Russo, which was released in 1997.

Lucky Hank stars the beloved Bob Odenkirk as William Henry Devereaux Jr aka Hank, an English professor at the underfunded Railton College. Not only is he tired of his mundane job, but is also suffering a midlife crisis. The show also stars Mireille Enos, Cedric Yarbrough, Diedrich Bader, Olivia Scott Welch, Sara Amini, and Suzanne Cryer in pivotal roles.

Season 1 of the show will consist of eight episodes, with the finale scheduled to release on May 7, 2023.

Episode 3 of Lucky Hank will see the jobs of the professors in jeopardy

The upcoming episode of Lucky Hank has been titled Escape. The episode is expected to be roughly 45 minutes long. It is directed by Dan Attias and written by Adam Barr.

From the promo clip, it is evident that there is going to be a major issue with Railton College's budget. The tenured staff will be at risk of losing their jobs, while Hank will try his best to save the day.

In addition, his wife Lily will reveal that she gave an interview for a job in New York. The new episode will also see Hank receive a giant storage pod full of his father's belongings.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Hank spirals when a storage pod full of his father's belongings is dropped in his front yard; the professors spiral when rumors of budget cuts threaten their tenured jobs."

Lucky Hank episode 2 brief recap

The last episode saw Hank's mental health deteriorate. He lost interest in his job and entered a midlife crisis. His relationship with his wife Lily and daughter Julie began decaying and his deep-rooted issues with his father, William Henry "Hank" Devereaux Sr., were also brought to light.

Hank was informed by Dean Rose that Booker prize novelist George Saunders was visiting their college and the professor was supposed to interview him. The college had paid $50,000 to bring him but Hank had no desire to come face to face with the famous novelist.

Hank and George in fact knew each other. They both released their first novels together, but while Saunders kept progressing by releasing more books, Hank stuck to his monotonous job. Hank didn't end up writing anything after his debut novel as he had writer’s block.

He even believed that his father was more proud of George, which made him bitter towards the novelist. Fortunately, the two novelists managed to clear their differences. George also revealed that he was a fan of Hank's work.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled George Saunders read:

"When George Saunders visits Railton College, the professors scramble to impress the celebrated writer, while Hank is reminded of his own failed writing career; Hank and Lily anticipate an announcement from their daughter Julie."

The episode aired on March 26, 2023, and was directed by Peter Farrelly.

Fans are now excited to see what Lucky Hank episode 3 will have in store for them when it releases on AMC on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 9 pm (ET).

