Why did Jason Wingard resign? Temple University President steps down after tumultuous tenure 

Temple University President Jason Wingard recently stepped down from his role following a tumultuous tenure that witnessed immense scrutiny of his leadership due to increased crime around campus, gun violence concerns and a 42-day strike by the Temple University Graduate Students’ Association, among others.

The news of his resignation was announced on Tuesday in a statement by Mitchell Morgan, the chair of the Board of Trustees. The statement opened with appreciation for Dr. Wingard and his commitment to the mandate set by the board:

“Among the priorities the Board set for Dr. Wingard were developing and executing a strategy to enhance the value proposition, reputation, and external profile of the University. He demonstrated unwavering commitment to that mandate, and his contributions to advancing the University's mission have been significant.”

The notice continued:

“We are confident that the University will benefit from the strategies and initiatives launched by Dr. Wingard in the years to come. We thank him for his leadership and dedication to the Temple community.”

Morgan also mentioned that authorities will ensure that there is a highest level focus on serious issues:

“Given the urgent matters now facing the University, particularly campus safety, the Board and the administration will ensure the highest level of focus on these serious issues. We understand that a concerted and sustained effort must be undertaken as we attempt to solve these problems.”

They also mentioned that the solutions will be “effective, impactful and long-lasting.” Jason Wingard’s resignation will reportedly be effective on March 31.

He was appointed to his role in July 2021 and was the first African-American President of Temple University.

The New York Times reported that Dr. Wingard said a combination of unfortunate external factors created a “perfect storm” that prompted his resignation and eventual exit.

A look into Jason Wingard’s tumultuous tenure as Temple University President

Temple University President Jason Wingard had a tumultuous tenure (Image via TUBAA/Twitter)

Jason Wingard was the 12th president of Philadelphia’s Temple University and had a brief tenure prior to his resignation.

His time as the leader of the institution was plagued by a series of issues, including the increase in crimes around the campus, issues surrounding gun violence, a student association strike and an alleged loss of faith in his leadership abilities.

TUBAA @TUBAAOwls History! Temple University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Jason Wingard as the university’s next President, the first Black President in Temple’s 137 year history! History! Temple University’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Jason Wingard as the university’s next President, the first Black President in Temple’s 137 year history! https://t.co/DKPI6RWS4r

The New York Times mentioned that Dr. Wingard said a certain external factors created the “perfect storm” to mark his exit. He reportedly said that “surging crime rates in Philadelphia” and a low enrollment rate resulted in less revenue for the University and forced authorities to cut down the number of adjunct faculty members:

“In talking with our board and talking with my leadership team. I recognized that all the attention and focus that was being placed on me, and it was getting hotter and hotter; it was disallowing us from being able to satisfy that strategy I mapped out.”

Dr. Jason Wingard also said that he was aware of the complaints raised during his presidency, including safety concerns and the disappointment of his trips to Jamaica and the Super Bowl:

“Taking me out of the mix will, I hope, eliminate all of the direct focus and vitriol that is targeted toward me because people are so disappointed and sad and angry and overwhelmed about violence, mostly, and they don’t know what to do. And so I certainly understand that people directed that towards me.”

Sam Cohn @samdcohn Temple University President-elect Dr. Jason Wingard is meeting with reporters now. Temple University President-elect Dr. Jason Wingard is meeting with reporters now. https://t.co/RTAQXS6TBz

Concerns surrounding safety at the university began after Temple student Samuel Collington was shot to death near campus in 2021 following an alleged robbery and carjacking. More recently, Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald from the Temple University Police Department was also fatally shot near the campus.

Some parents even hired a private security company, JNS Protection Services, to look out on areas that students often use to walk to and from campus. During his interview, Dr. Jason Wingard noted that “most universities don’t have the same urban violence challenges” like Temple.

He also mentioned that Collington’s death resulted in “a lot of unrest” in social media:

“There’s a lot of cancel culture: ‘We’re mad, we got to figure out a way to, you know, where we’re going to direct this.’”

During Dr. Jason Wingard’s presidency, the Temple University Graduate Students’ Association organized a strike that lasted 42 days. The students reportedly demanded better wages and benefits during the call out.

Bethany Kosmicki, a former president of the graduate students’ association, told The New York Times:

“He [Wingard] was largely absent as somebody who was supposed to be a very clear leader of the university but seemingly had no presence while we were going through this really significant thing.”

The now-former president told the publication that he appointed someone to work with graduate students during the strike and noted that he was sympathetic to their concerns.

Reports suggest that the university enrollment rate also allegedly declined during Dr. Wingard’s tenure. However, the latter claimed that the enrollment decline began even before his appointment.

Danielle Scherer, the vice president of operations for the Temple Association of University Professionals, told the New York Times that the faculty and staff union’s concern about Jason Wingard prompted them to call for a vote of no confidence:

“He seems to really miss a lot of what the purpose behind an education is supposed to do in terms of producing citizens who care about humanist principles and think about the cultivation of individuals as anything other than employees.”

Brian Hart @BrianHartPR Ironically, this pretty much sums up Jason Wingard's presence at Temple University. Ironically, this pretty much sums up Jason Wingard's presence at Temple University. https://t.co/pb8xjHWIeN

Dr. Jason Wingard resigned before the union could organize the vote. The growing disappointment and complaints about his leadership amongst parents, students and faculties led to his rapid exit.

Mitchell Morgan, the chair of the Board of Trustees, said that authorities have decided to designate a small group of senior leaders to guide the Temple University following Wingard’s exit. She said the “group will have many years of Temple experience” and a “devotion to its mission.”

