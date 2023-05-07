What time will Lucky Hank episode 8 (finale) air on AMC? Release date, plot, and more

The season finale of Lucky Hank will air on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 9 pm (ET) on AMC. The show is currently dealing with multiple storylines with William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr. in the epicenter of all of them. To note, William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr. is suffering a tremendous mid-life crisis and has problems not only in his professional but personal life.

Lucky Hank stars Bob Odenkirk as William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr., Mireille Enos as Lily Devereaux, Cedric Yarbrough as Paul Rourke, Diedrich Bader as Tony Conigula, Olivia Scott Welch as Julie Devereaux, Sara Amini as Meg Quigley, and Suzanne Cryer as Gracie DuBois. Names like Nancy Robertson, Daniel Doheny, Oscar Nuñez, and several others appear in guest and recurring roles.

Lucky Hank Season 1 finale on AMC: What to expect from the episode?

The upcoming episode of the show is titled The Chopping Block. It is directed by Nicole Holofcener and written by Paul Lieberstein & Aaron Zelman.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Hank is faced with an impossible decision at work, as his department's jobs are on the line; Lily settles into a new normal in New York."

Hank, who is the English department chairman at Railton College has to finally make the tough decision to fire three professors. He has been delaying this since the very start of the show but nothing can stop the inevitable. Hank is attached to his staff and is extremely confused about what to do.

He is even facing a lot of problems in his personal life since his wife Lily is moving to New York because of her new job. His father is suffering from dementia and his daughter's marriage is failing since her husband cheated on her.

What happened in the previous episode of Lucky Hank?

The previous episode of the show aired on April 30, 2023. It was titled The Count of Monte Cristo and was directed and written by Nicole Holofcener and Taylor Brogan respectively.

The episode's official synopsis read:

"Hank contends with the return of his father to Railton; Lily hunts for apartments in New York; Julie looks to Hank for help in Lily's absence."

Hank realized that his father was suffering from dementia and this invoked a number of emotions within him. He did feel sorry for Hank Sr. but was also furious that he could now confront him for his disturbing childhood.

His wife Lily hunted for a new apartment in New York and his daughter Julie tried talking to him in her mother's absence. But Julie ran into problems of her own because she found out that his husband Russell cheated on her.

Lucky Hank synopsis and other details

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the show reads:

"William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr., the unlikely English department chairman at the badly underfunded Railton College in the Pennsylvania rust belt, is coping with a midlife crisis. Just as Hank's life begins to unravel, his wife, Lily, also begins to question the path she is on as the vice principal of the local high school, and the choices she has made."

It further reads:

"Told in the first person by Hank, the series is adapted from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo's novel "Straight Man," which was inspired by his own experiences teaching at colleges."

Lucky Hank is based on Straight Man by Richard Russo and was developed by Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman.

