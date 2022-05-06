What time will Marmaduke air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more about the comic strip-based film

Netflix's Marmaduke, an animated film about an unruly Great Dane, will shortly debut on the platform.

It will premiere on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET and at 2:00 am CT for Midwesterners.

Directed by Mark A. Z. Dippe, the animated film follows an out-of-control Great Dane on a journey to win the World Dog Championship with world-renowned trainer Guy Hilton.

Pete Davidson, J.K. Simmons, and others will voice the characters in the upcoming family night-appropriate film.

Trailer and more about the comic-strip based film Marmaduke

Marmaduke is based on a comic strip that has been running since 1954. It is a faithful adaptation of the original work created by Brad Anderson, which is still running today.

The widely-acclaimed comic strip, which narrates the story of a family and their Great Dane, has been adapted many times before.

One of the adaptations includes a Twentieth Century Fox family comedy released in 2010. The film starred Owen Wilson, Emma Stone, and George Lopez.

Patrick Willems @patrickhwillems DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Pete Davidson will voice Marmaduke in ‘MARMADUKE’.



The film releases on Netflix on May 6. Pete Davidson will voice Marmaduke in ‘MARMADUKE’.The film releases on Netflix on May 6. https://t.co/t1HzZn9KeU Can’t wait for the sequel when a portal opens and Owen Wilson Marmaduke walks through twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… Can’t wait for the sequel when a portal opens and Owen Wilson Marmaduke walks through twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

Pete Davidson will voice the titular Great Dane, while J.K. Simmons will voice the dog's biggest competitor, Zeus. The former will find himself in a series of bizarre situations in the film, including the world of dog shows.

The film is not a Netflix original animation, even though it is set to make its debut on the online streaming service. It was originally created by StoryBerry in collaboration with Legacy Classics, featuring David Koechner and Brian Hull alongside Davidson and Simmons.

The trailer introduces viewers to Davidson's rowdy yet charming Marmaduke. The Great Dane catches the eye of a popular dog trainer when footage of him accidentally ruining a BBQ hits the news.

Notwithstanding the lovable canine's insatiable appetite and carelessness, the trainer takes on the challenge and intends to make Marmaduke a world champion dog.

The arrival of Zeus, a skilled opponent who intends to derail their progress, adds to the strain. Despite the upheaval, the Great Dane's family proves to him that they will always be there to help.

The film's running time is merely 88 minutes, which equates to one hour and 28 minutes, keeping youngsters occupied from start to finish.

Its official summary on Netflix reads:

"Messy and mischievous Marmaduke teams up with a legendary dog trainer to prove that he is the first Great Dane worthy of winning a trophy at the Westminster Champion Contest, a prestigious dog show."

Don't forget to catch the premiere of the film on Netflix this Friday.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh