Netflix's Marmaduke voice cast list: Pete Davidson, J K Simmons and others star in animated movie

Marmaduke, a new animated film starring J.K. Simmons, Pete Davidson, David Koechner, Shelby Young, and Tania Gunadi, will drop on Netflix on Friday, May 6.
It's likely that the voice cast will be a major pull for audiences. In an unusual turn of events, comedian and former cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson, will voice the titular Great Dane.
Given that Davidson has been in the headlines a lot recently owing to his connection with Kim Kardashian and his continuous spat with American rapper Kanye West, having him voicing the character came as a sudden yet pleasant surprise to all.
The new 88-minute feature film, produced by Andrews McMeel Entertainment and Legacy Classics, follows the famed dog as it prepares for and competes in the Westminster Championship.
Exploring the voice cast and more about Netflix's Marmaduke
The trailer for Netflix's new feature was released only recently, showing the reimagined popular comic strip. The upcoming film will follow Marmaduke, who is trying to take part in the Westminster Dog Show, encountering obstacles at every step. To make matters worse, his kid is embroiled in an intense rivalry.
The film's new trailer reveals Pete Davidson's role as the Great Dane. Directed by Mark A.Z. Dippe, Matt Philip Whelan, and Youngki Lee, it is a 88-minute feature film that gives life to the iconic character developed by Bradley Jay Anderson.
To complete the film's voice cast, Davidson will be joined by the likes of J.K. Simmons, Jason Anthony, David Koechner, Shelby Young, and Stephen Stanton.
Suffice to say, Davidson and Simmons are most likely the film's key draws. The complete cast list is mentioned below:
- Pete Davidson as Marmaduke
- J.K. Simmons as Zeus
- Jason Anthony as Ronnie
- David Koechner as Phil
- Julie Nathanson as Dottie
- Terri Douglas as Billy
- Erin Fitzgerald as Barbara
- Stephen Stanton as King Tut
- Brian Hull as Guy
- Sumalee Montano as Amy
- Andrew Morgado as Henri/Phillipe
- Shelby Young as Shantrelle
- Johnny Yong Bosch as Zhi
- Nika Futterman as Juan Pedro
- Melissa Disney as Javier
- Fred Tatasciore as Vinnie
- Nickie Bryar as Derek
Briefly diving into the plot of Netflix's upcoming animated film
The narrative chronicles the endeavors of a famous dog trainer who is eager for Marmaduke to be the first Great Dane to win the Westminster Championship.
The unruly but endearing dog (voiced by Davidson) is formally presented to audiences in the new trailer launched by Netflix After School. After a video of him accidentally wrecking a barbeque goes viral, the out-of-control dog surprisingly attracts the attention of world-renowned dog trainer Guy Hilton (voiced by Brian Hull).
Responding to his newfound determination, the trainer sets out to make the unruly Great Dane the best in the world, albeit this is continually thwarted by the beloved canine's voracious hunger and clumsiness.
The advent of Zeus, a seasoned competition adversary who intends to destroy all of their efforts, puts even more pressure on their already-strained resources. Despite the commotion, Marmaduke's family demonstrates that they will always adore him.
Marmaduke will be available to stream on Netflix this Friday, May 6.