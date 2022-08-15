What time will Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 6 air on Bravo? Release date, plot, and more explored

The upcoming episode of Married to Medicine will showcase what a rollercoaster the trip to Vegas has been for the show’s cast. The trip was planned by Jackie and Simone in an attempt to start fresh with the ladies after multiple heated arguments.

The next episode of the show, Viva Las Vegas!, will air on Sunday, August 14, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Married to Medicine follows the lives of women who are either in the medical field or have partners in the field. It has been on the air since 2013. Married to Medicine, which is currently in its ninth season, has provided viewers with constant drama as well as laughter over the years. The latest episode will bring viewers everything that is going on in Las Vegas.

Details about Married to Medicine’s upcoming episode explored

The upcoming episode of the show is titled Viva Las Vegas! and is set to air on Sunday, August 14, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. While playing a drinking game of Never Have I Ever, these vacationing women spill the beans about everything in a light-hearted manner. However, it doesn’t take long for the mood to change.

The episode's trailer depicts the women having yet another argument. When Toya asked Audra to use her law degree, she asked if she had the ability to think critically. Leave it to the cast of the show to bond for one minute and fight the next.

The latest episode’s synopsis reads:

"As the fun continues in Vegas, the ladies play a game where Toya reveals a secret; Audra calls out Toya for questioning her skills as an attorney; the dispute between Contessa and Heavenly rears its ugly head; Toya faces her greatest fears."

If viewers thought that they’ll only get one fight in this episode, they’ll be disappointed. The entire group gets into a heated argument about how everyone talks about each other behind their backs.

Keep your popcorn close as this episode is filled with dramatic confrontations and secrets that will be spilled.

What happened last week on Married to Medicine

Episode 5 of the show, titled An Axe to Grind, featured a confrontation between Eugene and Kiran over Halloween costumes. It also showed the girls making their way to their latest destination Las Vegas.

However, there wasn’t enough alcohol in the world to keep them from throwing shade at each other. The fact that Jackie didn’t have alcohol in the car didn’t help matters.

When asked about the alcohol, she in an Instagram video, said:

I made sure you guys had something to quench your thirst”

She then proceeds to tell the ladies that she’s talking about water. While they were surprised by the lack of alcohol, that didn’t stop them from starting their trip on a fun note. If only the entire trip had the same energy.

Catch Married to Medicine's latest episode Viva Las Vegas!

