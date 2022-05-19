What time will MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 10 air? Plot, air date and more about FOX’s culinary show

A brand new episode of MasterChef Junior Season 8 is set to air on FOX this Thursday, May 19 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET). It will feature the seven remaining contestants who will compete to earn a spot in the safe zone.

Gordon Ramsay’s culinary show for kids features a competitive stage where children can showcase their cooking skills. They have to face tough challenges and the prospect of elimination each week.

The upcoming episode's challenge will include eggs and steak. Only time will tell whether the kids are able to impress the judges and the audience.

When will MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 10 air?

MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 10 will air on Thursday, May 19 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on FOX. The episode will also be available on the network’s website after it airs on the channel.

Viewers can also opt to watch the episode on different TV service providers if they don’t have the channel. Live streaming services like Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Sling and Philo will broadcast the episode.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Viewers can expect a fun episode this week on MasterChef Junior. A preview clip shared on the show’s social media featured Gordon Ramsay bringing in farm birds on the set with a song playing in the background. The first line of the song lyrics, “Gordon Ramsay had a farm...," was quite hilarious.

The chef was then seen holding a massive egg and explaining the challenge to the little contestants. He said:

“Each of you will have to cook with a different egg.”

The clip showed six types of eggs, ranging from very small to fairly big, on the contestants’ cooking platforms. At the end of the video, an ostrich egg that Ramsay was holding slipped and landed on the floor, making a mess.

Although the contestants will eventually have to face elimination in the episode, the preview hints that Episode 10 will be full of laughs and entertainment.

The official synopsis of MasterChef Junior Season 8 Episode 10, titled Totally Egg-streme!, reads:

“The seven remaining junior chefs test their culinary knowledge of different types of eggs and cuts of steak. The winner of the egg challenge decides the order of choosing cuts of steak in the steak challenge.”

Fans were disappointed with the elimination result of the previous episode as Abir was sent home instead of A’Dan.

The upcoming episode will include seven participants — A’Dan, Grayson, Eva, Ciara, Ivy, Molly and Cruz. They are all competing for the Season 8 title and a whopping prize money of $100,000 along with many branded kitchen appliances. Gordon Ramsay, Emmy-winning talk show host Daphne Oz, and renowned chef Aaron Sanchez constitute the panel of MasterChef Junior Season 8.

The cooking show airs new episodes every Thursday on FOX at 8.00 PM ET.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee