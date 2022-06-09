What time will MasterChef Junior Season 8 semi-final air? Top 3 contestants, release date and more explored

MasterChef Junior Season 8 will air at 8 pm ET on June 9, 2022, on Fox, with the top 3 contestants battling it out to secure their position in the final round.

In the semi-final round, Junior Chefs Liya Chu, Grayson Price, and Ivy Childs, will have to prepare dishes in front of a live audience. The live audience will also include the little chefs' parents who will be visiting them to boost their morale.

All about MasterChef Junior Season 8 semi-final

The MasterChef Junior semi-final will air on Thursday with the three semi-finalists showing their culinary skills to prepare a dish that can take them to the finals. The synopsis of the episode, titled Junior Edition: The Semi-Final, reads:

"The three semi-finalists go head-to-head in front of a live audience with a surprise visit from their loved ones. The chefs have one hour to prepare a dish inspired by their families for each judge."

Parents and family members of the three little chefs will also be there to cheer them on as they prepare tempting dishes inspired by their families. At the end of the episode, the judges - Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Daphne Oz - will choose the winner of the semi-final round.

Season 8 premiered on March 17, 2022, and had 16 junior chefs eyeing the prize of the MasterChef Junior trophy and a $100,000 cash prize. The winner would also get countertop appliances from Breville, kitchen tools and bakeware from OXO, as well as kitchen appliances from Viking Range. Along with this, they would also win a trip to Caesars Palace to eat at one of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants.

Now, only three contestants are left to showcase their best dish to win season 8 of the cooking competition.

About the Top 3 MasterChef Junior contestants

Liya Chu

A Scarsdale, New York-resident, Liya Chu was the first semi-finalist of Season 8 after 13 challenging culinary weeks.

Her love of cooking began when she was very young and she has worked with her parents at home. She also worked at her family-owned restaurants - Westchester restaurants, Dumpling Plus Noodle in Bronxville, and Fantasy Cuisine in Hartsdale.

Grayson Price

A junior chef from Austin, Texas, Grayson Price has been a star cook since the cooking challenge started. In episode 1, he won the elimination challenge along with A'Dan Lisaula and Liya Chu.

So far, he has been in the bottom spot twice. This happened once in episode 10 of Junior Edition: Totally Egg-streme! and in episode 12 of Junior Edition: Alexander in a Box.

During Covid, Price even started an online Summer Baking Club to teach young bakers some delicious recipes.

According to Masterchef Junior, Price’s signature dish is Pan-seared Duck Breast with Duck Fat Potatoes, Asian Pears, and Blackberry Gastrique.

Ivy Childs

Eleven-year-old Ivy Childs from Darien, Connecticut wants to open her own restaurant one day, called Breakfast at Ivy's.

She has been working in the kitchen alongside her mother since she was very young. Speaking about it, she told Fox61:

"Once I was old enough to climb up on the counter, I would help my mom set up the parties and cook for them. She always let me use real utensils and so I learned how to not chop off my finger."

The three will now be competing in the semi-finals to win the cooking battle on MasterChef Junior.

Quick Recap of MasterChef Junior episode 13

For the initial tag team challenge, the top four chefs - Liya Chu, Grayson Price, Molly Leighninger, and Ivy Childs - were paired with a World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler. They were given an hour to replicate a platter of finger food, which included buffalo chicken lollipops, lobster rolls, and curried chicken puffs.

Liya Chu won the challenge as well as a trip to WWE WrestleMania.

During the elimination challenge, all four contestants had to prepare Gordon’s signature dish of truffle egg yolk ravioli along with him. They were given 60 seconds to plate their dish after he finished.

In the end, Molly Leighninger was eliminated from MasterChef Junior and the three remaining chefs moved into the semi-final round.

Tune in on Thursday, June 9, to watch the dishes the little chefs prepare on the semi-final round of MasterChef Junior on Fox at 8 pm ET.

