What time will Matriarch air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more about the horror film

Hulu's new horror film, Matriarch, is expected to arrive on the platform on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 12 AM ET (tentative). The movie revolves around a woman working in the advertising industry who decides to take some time off from her stressful job and goes to meet her estranged mother. Once there, however, she realizes that things aren't as peaceful as they seem.

The movie features Jemima Rooper in the lead role. Other cast members include Sarah Paul, Keith David Bartlett, Franc Ashman, and many more. Matriarch is written and directed by noted filmmaker Ben Steiner.

Hulu's Matriarch: Plot, trailer, and more details

Hulu released the official trailer for the film on September 14, 2022, and it offers a glimpse into Laura's extremely stressful life. Laura is seen telling her mother on the phone that she had an overdose, following which her mother asks her to come to her house. The second half of the trailer reveals how Laura's life changes for the worse after she goes to visit her mother who lives in a secluded English town.

Overall, the trailer is quite relentless and maintains a grim tone that fans of psychological thrillers and horror would certainly enjoy. The official synopsis of the film, as per Hulu Press, reads:

''After an overdose nearly takes her life, Laura escapes from the high-stakes pressure of her advertising world to return to her roots. After accepting an invitation home from her estranged mother, Laura hopes the time away in the secluded English village will help calm the demons raging inside of her.''

The description further states,

''She soon discovers that the locals of the town are all protecting an unspeakably dark secret – a secret that involves not only her mother but her own terrifying destiny as well.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a haunting thriller that delves deep into the darkest facets of the human mind. Fans of films like Goodnight Mommy, Conjuring, and classics like The Exorcist or The Omen should certainly check this one out.

More details about Matriarch cast

The film stars actress Jemima Rooper in the lead role as Laura. Rooper appears in staggering form in the film's trailer, as she depicts her character's anxiety, panic, and tension with stunning ease. Her intense performance sets the tone for the film. Apart from Matriarch, Rooper has previously appeared in quite a few popular films and shows over the years like As If, The Black Dahlia, and Lost in Austen, to name a few.

Starring alongside Rooper in another key role as Laura's mother is actress Kate Dickie, who looks ominous in the trailer. Fans can expect an impressive performance from the talented Scottish star. Dickie has appeared in shows like Tinsel Town, The Witch, and Prometheus. Game of Thrones fans will recognize her as Lysa Arryn.

You can watch the new horror film, Matriarch, on Hulu on Friday, October 21, 2022.

