What time will Mayans M.C. Season 4, Episode 4 air? Release date, plot, and more about the FX series

Mayans M.C. has picked up good pace in the current season after its premiere on April 19, 2022.

The spinoff to FX's successful Sons of Anarchy is ready to air a fresh episode this week with A Crow Flew By. The episode will take Ezekiel 'EZ' Reyes (played by JD Pardo) further into the dark and destructive world of biker gangs.

The show's focus is undoubtedly on EZ's journey from being a recently released convict to a full-time member of the Santo Padre Mayan motorcycle gang. However, it has time and again focused on the rise and fall of other important characters.

This week's episode will be a crude reminder of Obispo 'Bishop' Losa's (played by Michael Irby) fall from grace.

Mayans MC @MayansFX Sounds impossible? Naturally EZ steps up to the challenge. The latest episode of #MayansFX is now streaming on @Hulu. Sounds impossible? Naturally EZ steps up to the challenge. The latest episode of #MayansFX is now streaming on @Hulu. https://t.co/3E7Ljf9Sv6

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. season 4, episode 4 promo: Rules under the new vice-president

After a series of ups and downs over the past three seasons, EZ Reyes has journeyed his way into becoming one of the most influential members of the Mayans biker gang.

The previous episode, titled Self Portrait in Blue Bathroom, saw EZ become the vice-president of the Santo Padre club. Now, there would be some new rules under the rule of EZ.

The promo depicts some very intense scenes involving the biker gang. The final scene of the promo sees a ringing voice say, "Educate your ex-president."

All of it combined gives an impression that some very serious things are about to go down in the upcoming episode.

Mayans MC @MayansFX EZ is getting a new love interest. Meet this season’s four-legged superstar in a new Inside Look. EZ is getting a new love interest. Meet this season’s four-legged superstar in a new Inside Look. https://t.co/myaRFFLuSZ

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by FX, reads:

"Internal strife bleeds into club business; an old enemy has found sanctuary south of the border."

The synopsis hints at some kind of internal strife in the gang. This may be due to EZ's promotion to the top of the gang, despite there being more experienced members.

Mayans MC @MayansFX The future of this club starts today. Do you agree with Alvarez's decision? The future of this club starts today. Do you agree with Alvarez's decision? https://t.co/ZlWKf2FUf9

The synopsis also hints at the return of an old enemy. The promo and synopsis did not mention who this threat was, but it may be someone very dangerous.

The upcoming episode will be directed by Michael D. Olmos, with a script from Sara Price.

When will the upcoming episode of Mayans M.C.?

The upcoming episode of Mayans M.C. will air on the FX channel on May 3, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET. It will also be available for streaming on Hulu.

